ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Governors Awards Bestow Honorary Oscars to Quartet Including Michael J. Fox and Diane Warren

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlrVq_0jFn0o4T00

There are some Oscar recipients who don’t have to sweat the big night  — they already know they are receiving honorary statuettes at this year’s Governors Awards , which will be held Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

Michael J. Fox

Five-time Emmy Award winner Fox will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an Oscar statuette given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” In addition to starring in box office classics like the “Back to the Future” series, Fox has worked with some of the best directors in the business, including Peter Jackson (“The Frighteners”) and Rob Reiner (“The American President”) in a wide range of genres. In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. He is also the subject of an upcoming documentary  from Oscar-winner Davis Guggenheim for Apple Original Films.

Euzhan Palcy

Palcy had hoped she would have had a couple of Oscars by now, but life didn’t work out that way. Even though her career has yielded only three directorial features, her trailblazing presence in cinema is seen decades later. “A Dry White Season” (1989) earned Marlon Brando his final Oscar nomination, and she still feels he should have won, but remains even more disappointed that her leading man, Donald Sutherland, wasn’t recognized.

“It was a tough political film at the time,” she says. “Hollywood wouldn’t go for that.”

Palcy didn’t “fail” at making movies, she walked away because Hollywood wasn’t open to her creative vision. “I wanted to make beautiful projects. They said Black and female are not bankable.”

Six scripts are on her table at her home, waiting to be made by any studio willing to support her vision. “I’m ready,” she says.

She has a message for the
next generation of filmmakers: “When you love something, don’t let anyone get you off track from your dream.”

Diane Warren

Former AMPAS president David Rubin called Warren out of the blue in June to tell her she was receiving a Honorary Oscar, and she has no inhibitions about showing her excitement.

With 13 Oscar noms over her career, she says there’s been two times she really thought she was going to win: “Because You Loved Me” from “Up Close & Personal” (1996) and “Til It Happens to You” from “The Hunting Ground” (2015), which she co-wrote with Lady Gaga. “It never gets less exciting,” she says. “Every time I get nominated, I think of it as a win.”

She loves what she does and has no hesitation talking openly about the dream to one day win a competitive Oscar. She also hates it when any of her peers who have won or have been nominated belittle the honor.

“Fuck you. No fucking way. You were up all night. Your agent didn’t call you. You couldn’t sleep, just like me. I hate it when they say they use it for a door stop or something like that. That’s so disrespectful. It’s from your peers. It’s a huge honor,” Warren says.

Don’t think just because Warren is getting an Honorary Oscar, she’s going to stop trying to win one of her own. Warren could get her 14th nom with “Applause” from the documentary “Tell It Like a Woman.” And she’ll have another shot at an Oscar nom and possible win with her song from  a doc feature about her life, currently untitled and in production with XTR, is released next year.

Peter Weir

The versatile Australian filmmaker is a six-time Academy Award nominee across three different categories — he’s been nominated for director of “Witness,” “Dead Poet’s Society,” “The Truman Show” and “Master and Commander: Far Side of the World.” The latter also netted him a producer nod for best picture and he earned a screenplay nomination for “Green Card.” He is known for garnering excellent performances from actors, including Linda Hunt, who won an Oscar for their collaboration on “The Year of Living Dangerously,” and Harrison Ford, who,  with ‘Witness,” landed his only Oscar nomination. He also directed Rosie Perez to an Oscar nomination with “Fearless” and Robin Williams to a nom for “Dead Poets Society.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Governors Awards: Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Peter Weir, Euzhan Palcy Honored By Academy at Memorable Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Governors Awards were back to their usual spot on the calendar Saturday night, as Hollywood turned out to honor Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Last year’s awards had been postponed due to COVID and instead took place just two day’s before the Oscars in March. Just about everyone with a film in the Oscar race was there to pay respect to the quartet, from Paul Dano and Michelle Williams of “The Fablemans” to Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry of “Causeway” and Laura...
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
brides.com

Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle

On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy