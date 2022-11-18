Al Roker Hospitalized for Blood Clots in Lungs and Leg: ‘On the Way to Recovery’

“ Today Show ” weatherman and host Al Roker revealed to fans that he was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs and leg last week, which is why he missed the past few days of “Today” broadcasts.

The beloved TV personality shared the news on Instagram Friday morning.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone,” he wrote.

“Today Show” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer announced the news on the Friday telecast and sent Roker their well wishes. Many other TV personalities replied to his post on Instagram with support.

“Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure,” wrote “Today Show” co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager.

“So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home,” added ABC News reporter Deborah Roberts.

Roker’s hospitalization comes a little over two years after he announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2020. He’s been with the “Today Show” since 1996, making him one of the longest tenured TV broadcast hosts.