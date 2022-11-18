ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety Announces In-Person Artisan Screening Series Lineup

 2 days ago
After a two-year hiatus, Variety is pleased to announce the in-person return of its annual Screening Series with a special focus on Artisans.

This year’s Artisan Screening Series launched last week with an exclusive screening of United Artists Releasing’s “Women Talking,” followed by an interview with writer-director Sarah Polley, cinematographer Luc Montpellier, costume designer Quita Alfred, production designer Peter Cosco and editors Christopher Donaldson and Roslyn Kalloo, moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay. To watch the Q&A, click here .

Later this year, Variety will be screening Focus Features’ “Tár” with director Todd Field, Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” with director Rian Johnson, “Bardo” with director Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Pinocchio” with director Guillermo Del Toro, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with director Ryan Coogler and “Elvis” with director Baz Luhrman.

“It’s so great to be back in person after two years of Zoom. Now, we are getting to have an in-depth conversation with directors and their Artisans after an audience watches a film, in a theater. It is is one of the best ways for voters and audiences to learn what goes into making a movie,” said Tangcay. “It’s an important way of highlighting the crafts and the true collaborative effort that goes into storytelling.”

For more information on the Artisans Screening Series please visit our sign up page here . Screenings are first come first serve and reserved for Guild Members and Academy voters.

Variety’s Artisans content highlights the work done by cinematographers, costume designers, editors, production designers and all the crafts categories across film and television. To read more coverage with exclusive interviews and news please visit our Artisans Landing Page .

