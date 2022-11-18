Hamilton County's rent and utility relief program is coming back on Nov. 21

Rent and utility payment aid will return to Hamilton County after the Hamilton County Job and Family Services announced in July they were halting new applications to wait for additional funding.

On Thursday, the Hamilton County Commission voted to accept $12 million in federal emergency rent and utility relief in order to relaunch the program. Beginning Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m., applications from those in the county can be submitted through 513Relief.org .

The county will pay for up to 15 months rent — 12 past due payments and three future payments — and utilities for eligible renters who have experienced a financial impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the county, the program is expected to help between 3,000 and 3,500 households with the new round of funding in place. Previously, the program distributed $44.9 million in emergency rental and utility aid in the region.

“With winter weather upon us, we know some Hamilton County residents are struggling to heat their homes and pay the rent,” said Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County commissioner. “Thanks to our partners at the federal level, help is available.”

Who is eligible for this aid?

To apply for the program on 513Relief.org, applicants need four things:

Current and/or past-due household bills for rent and utilities Income verifications, like pay stubs, for the past 30 days Details of the pandemic's financial impact Landlord vendor registration — checks are made directly to the landlords

Those who already received the full 15 months of rent assistance before the program was paused in July will not be eligible, the county said.

Applications will be processed in the order in which the county receives them. Applicants will be contacted by the staff to submit their financial records and documents.

Payments will likely not be distributed until the start of 2023, though the county said applications should be processed within 30 days of filing.

For those who lack access to the internet or a laptop, tablet or smart phone, or individuals over the age of 60, help signing up for the program will be provided by the United Way of Greater Cincinnati Care Coordination team. To take advantage of that, applicants can call 211 and request to speak to a care coordinator, or text 211CARES to 51555.

I own my home and still need help — what should I do?

While this program is only available to renters living within Hamilton County, there is still a mortgage and utility assistance program funded by the State of Ohio that can help those who own their own home and still need assistance.

That program, called Save the Dream, helps to pay delinquent mortgage payments and/or future mortgage payments for up to six months.

The amount of assistance a household receives varies from household to household, but up to roughly $25,000 is available in mortgage assistance.

To qualify, the household must primarily live in Ohio, experienced financial hardship or loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic and have an income that matches the eligibility threshold.

Number of people in household 1 2 3 4 5 6 Max income 150% of area median income $103,350 $118,200 $132,900 $147,600 $159,450 $171,300

For those who do not qualify for this program, the Hamilton County Commission has set aside funding in an American Rescue Plan to help keep homeowners from foreclosure.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines