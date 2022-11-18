ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

For The Record, We Love John Fetterman’s Carhartt-Heavy Workwear Wardrobe

By Taylor Galla
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s newest Democratic Senator-elect and former Lieutenant Governor, has been widely criticized for his workwear fashion sense. However, we’re here to say we love it, and emphasize that his self-described “*negative* fashion sense” hasn’t stopped him from landing seat on Capitol Hill, and proves you don’t need to be buttoned up in a suit to resonate with voters.

With an affinity for durable, rugged brands like Carhartt and Dickies, Fetterman has gone from being the mayor of a steel-mill town called Braddock to being Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, and now has made a successful run for the U.S. Senate. While his atypical physical appearance at just under 7 feet tall with a goatee and a plethora of tattoos may seem like a threat to a successful career in American politics, Fetterman proves he’s the exception to undermine the rule.

He was acknowledged as a style icon in GQ in 2020 for his notably practical Carhartt attire, which he later described on Twitter as “negative fashion sense.” In a 2021 Medium blog post detailing his tattoos he opened with “I do not look like a typical politician, nor do I look like a typical person. I even lack the political metaphorical sleeves to roll up — all I ever wear are short-sleeve work shirts because hard work is the only way to build out communities back up.”

Carhartt is an iconic workwear brand that’s seen a surge in popularity over the past three to four years. SPY has published Carhartt style guides in the past, and Fetterman proves that it truly is clothing for everyone — even a U.S. Senator.

Of course, as a senator, Fetterman will have no choice but to upgrade his wardrobe. And although he left his work pants at home in exchange for a suit and tie for his first day on the job, we know he hasn’t left his true workwear self behind. He verified on Twitter that the simple two-button getup and blue tie are the only suit he owns, potentially a first in PA lieutenant governor history.

He noted in the comments “If they’d let me, I’d totally preside over the senate in shorts. Curse you pa senate dress code.” And we believe him, he even sat for his official government portrait wearing a Dickies work shirt.

While other politicians wearing casual clothes in conventionally formal environments might reflect a superficial attempt to appeal to the “everyday American” and virtue signal to middle and lower class, with John Fetterman it feels authentic. We believe he’s not just pandering in exchange for votes and funding, but really doesn’t give a damn about what he’s “supposed” to look like, and wears exactly what he feels most comfortable in. Perhaps walking around your entire life at a grand stature does that to you.

John Fetterman’s Best Carhartt Looks

Per the Senate dress code, Fetterman is going to be spending many days in a suit come being sworn in as a U.S. Senator in January. So we wanted to take a walk down memory lane and relive some of his most iconic looks thus far in his political career. Note, there aren’t many of them, the man clearly spends more time connecting with working-class communities than he does picking out his outfit.

In a sea of stuffy designer suits filled with men with antiquated views, let’s all be Fettermans — humble, hard-working and ready to roll up our proverbial sleeves made of durable, thick, American-made fabric.

1. Classic Carhartt Hoodie

We all have those pieces that make us feel most comfortable, most like ourselves. Clearly this black hoodie from Carhartt is that for John Fetterman. He’s worn it many times on the campaign trail and donned it the night he was elected to Congress during his acceptance speech. In fact, most pictures on his Instagram page are of him in this exact hoodie giving speeches, on talk shows and even smiling next to Barack Obama . He also has it in white.

Clearly his children love a good hoodie and shorts moment as well, the apple doesn’t fall far from the Pennsylvania-grown tree.

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Sweatshirt — Black

Buy Now

Buy Now

This black hoodie, specifically, is Carhartt’s classic design complete with a Carhartt logo on the middle pouch and name written along the side. It’s got a cotton blend, a durable hood and can be layered on top of and underneath. It’s a no-frills, everyday wardrobe staple that may even land you in higher office.

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Sweatshirt — Malt

Buy Now

Buy Now

The same sweatshirt as above, in a malt colorway with gold lettering on the side. Fetterman wears this one less often, presumably when the black one is in the wash, but it sends the same message. Durable cotton and layering are key.

2. Basketball Shorts and a Slim Puffer Jacket

We can’t think of a more perfect outfit for a chilly yet sunny morning. Here Fetterman is seen wearing grey basketball shorts, comfortable running shoes and a slim Carhartt blue puffer we can only assume is layered on top of his favorite black hoodie for extra warmth. He has his Carhartt puffer jacket in a few different colors because he’s nothing if not consistent.

You can recreate this comfortable, no-frills outfit here.

Carhartt Lightweight Insulated Jacket

Buy Now

Buy Now

This is a more muted blue than Fetterman’s, but it’s a similar-looking jacket that’s equally as rugged from his beloved Carhartt. It’s designed to keep you warm without adding bulk, weighing just 1.75 ounces, and has enough space for inner and outer layers.

Nike Dri-FIT Icon Grey Men's Basketball Shorts

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

These Nike basketball shorts are perfect for working out, lounging or hitting the polls with your vintage collector wife. They’re built for mobility, have Nike’s Dri-FIT technology for drawing moisture away from the skin and the elastic waistband gives you the flexibility a practical man wants and needs.

Nike Men's Revolution 6 Running Shoes

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

These middle-of-the-pack running shoes from Nike are a great compliment to the easy outfit above, and are neutral enough to go with almost anything. The rubber sole and foam midsole combine for premiere comfort, and they’re lightweight for easy packability.

More from SPY
Best of SPY

Comments / 6

Related
SPY

These Are the Best Christmas Lights for Decorating Trees, Houses and Everything in Between

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. ‘Tis the season to start thinking about this year’s Christmas decorations. And given that more than 86 percent of Americans will be decorating their homes this December, you wouldn’t want to find yourself in the Grinch-filled minority, would you? So to help get you started on the right path, we’ve put together a selection of the best Christmas lights to give your tree, your home and your general surroundings that festive sparkle which never fails to make you feel warm inside. As you’re...
SPY

Walmart’s Insane Pre-Black Friday Sale Has $50 Instant Pots

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday is still weeks away, but the best holiday deals are already starting. Just like in 2021, mega-retailers like Walmart and Amazon are starting their Black Friday sales early. Anyone looking to take advantage of some early Christmas shopping should immediately head to Walmart. Right now, Walmart is hosting a seriously insane pre-Black Friday sale, offering price drops on everything from Apple AirPods to Keurigs and smart TVs. One of the best discounts we’ve found so far: Walmart is selling 6-Quart Instant Pot...
SPY

Crocs’ Christmas Release Is The Perfect Mash-Up of Ugly Shoes And Ugly Sweaters

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Christmas isn’t far away, which means we’ll be seeing lots of new products that are perfect for gifting. If you’re a fan of Crocs, hot cocoa and all things cozy, then you’ll want to get your hands on (and feet into) Crocs 2022 holiday release, which has a fuzzy lining and a Christmas-sweater-inspired print. Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clog Buy Now Buy Now Buy at zappos Buy Now Even though footwear trends come and go, Crocs have stuck around. Maybe it’s that they’re unfashionable to begin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman turns heads with suit and tie at Senate orientation in D.C.

Senate-elect John Fetterman attended orientation in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and, per usual, he garnered attention for his attire. But not for the regular hoodie and shorts combo. This time, social media was abuzz because Fetterman sported a suit and tie. Simple images of Fetterman in a dark suit with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Marshall Project

Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Connecticut

Why was a Pennsylvania State Rep Reelected Despite Being Dead?

CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SPY

The Best LED Christmas Trees Are on Sale Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree.  The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
SPY

Forget Black Friday, This 75-Inch Hisense Smart TV Is Under $450 Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the past, we’ve gotten excited when our favorite 65-inch TVs dip under the $500 price point. While you can find quite a few high-quality TVs for under $500 these days, most of them are in the 55-inch and under category. So when we found a new 75-inch TV for under $500, we knew the Black Friday season had officially started. We’ve been obsessively covering the best 75-inch TVs of 2022 all year long, and it’s extremely rare to find a deal like...
SPY

Review: This Cute Electric Hand Warmer Is Just $20 and One of Amazon’s Undiscovered Gems

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Winter may have been a bit late this year, but the cold weather has finally arrived, and the winter season can be a total beast. The snow has already started to fall in places like Chicago, and freezing cold temperatures are settling in all over the country. When we’re spending time outdoors, our hands tend to go numb quicker than our other body parts. Therefore, we recommend carrying a portable hand warmer to keep your hands warm and toasty. The best hand warmers...
SPY

This LED Touchscreen Mirror Has Secret Storage and is $50 Off This Weekend

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There are few things more satisfying than dual-purpose furniture. It’s a more efficient use of space, saves you money and time schlepping back and forth between corners of your home. This LED touchscreen mirror from Mainstays was definitely designed with the busy morning in mind and is $50 off at Walmart this weekend. Mainstays LED Touchscreen Jewelry Armoire $88.00 $139.00 36% Off Buy Now When you think home organization you think plastic bins, storage carts, and labels — a.k.a not always the chicest of items. This mirror...
SPY

Review: Blue Bottle’s New Espresso Has Redefined What Instant Coffee Can Be

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Blue Bottle has built its brand on the idea that good coffee is worth waiting for. If you’ve ever set foot in one of their cafes, you’ll likely have to wait as they meticulously prepare a cup of pour-over coffee or espresso. That’s why it might come as a bit of a surprise that the brand’s latest venture isn’t an espresso blend or a single-origin, but a jar of instant coffee. Three years in the making, Blue Bottle’s new Craft Instant Coffee...
Oddee

Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One

From fortune telling to children’s bedroom measurement requirements, there may be weird Pennsylvania laws that you’ve broken by accident. Fortune telling is illegal in the state of Pennsylvania. And under their definition, this also means that making love potions or buried treasure maps, is too. Back in 2015, a woman faced trial for 55 counts of fortune telling and theft of deception and theft of unlawful taking. Whether you are a fortune teller or not, you better keep it to yourself or keep it so on the downlow you’re pretty much underground. Well, that or face the fate of the lady from 2015. This is one of the strangest and weird Pennsylvania laws.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SPY

Meet Yonder: YETI’s First Non-Insulated Bottle That’s Here Just in Time for Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Insulation is so last year. Meet Yonder, YETI’s very first non-insulated water bottle that’s hitting shelves just in time for the holiday season. Here at SPY, we’re serious YETI fans. So much so that we’ve dedicated an entire YETI gift guide to the brand’s reliable line of products, so it’s safe to say we’re a little bit excited about this YETI first. Weighing in at 50% lighter than YETI’s traditional insulated Rambler bottles, Yonder brings a bit of ease to the brand’s heavier...
SPY

I Married a Flight Attendant, and These 10 Travel Hacks Changed the Way I Fly Forever

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, packing clothing and other necessities always feels like such a chore. Between finding the best luggage for the trip and ensuring you have everything you need for your vacation or business destinations, things can become super stressful. As a frequent traveler, I have often headed to destinations without the proper items needed to get me through my trip. I’ve even arrived at my locale and needed to shop for things I already have, wasting money on items...
KFI AM 640

Pennsylvania Senate Race Remains Too Close To Call

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican candidate Dr. Mahmet Oz and Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman remained too close to call as of midnight eastern time. With 84% of the vote counted, Fetterman was holding onto a slight lead with 49.2% compared to 48.3% for Dr. Oz, according to NBC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SPY

The Best Deals On Patio Heaters Let You Enjoy The Outdoors All Winter Long

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you have a patio or backyard, you might be missing it now that cooler weather has taken hold of much of the country. The good news is that you can still enjoy your backyard or patio, as long as you have a way to stay warm. One of the best ways to do that is with a patio heater. Propane patio heaters are commonly found at restaurants with outdoor seating, but they’re great options for home use, too. If you’re in...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy