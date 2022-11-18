Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Secret To Happy Marriage With Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr., a father of two, recently talked about his 20-year marriage with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar while appearing on Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show to promote his new Netflix movie, Christmas with You.

Also, the 46-year-old revealed how his sacrifice and his wife’s commitment have shaped their marriage. “My mom was a chef, and I learned how to cook, and I married someone who couldn’t cook, so I’m necessary. She needs me to live and sustain herself!” he stated. “I hate a mess. If something is dirty, I clean it. I do the dishes while I’m cooking, so there’s less s**t to look at. Number two is laughter. I still make her laugh.”

Freddie Prinze opens up on why he doesn’t give relationship advice

Freddie highlighted individual differences as the major reason he doesn’t give relationship advice. He also believes that no two relationships can be the same as different unions have different needs and demands, which must be handled carefully.

“I hesitate at giving [relationship] advice, because what’s good for me may kill another, just like peanut butter,” he said, emphasizing that doing the cooking, cleaning, and making his wife laugh are essential to their happy marriage.

He claimed he has never called his wife ‘Buffy’

During his time on The Kyle & Jacki O show, he was asked if he had ever called his wife “Buffy,” the role Sarah played in Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003, Freddie replied he hadn’t.

“Not only have I never called her Buffy, I have never even seen the show,” he noted in response. “I wasn’t the demographic, in my defense. She was my girlfriend, then my wife [so] I’ve never called her that ever.”