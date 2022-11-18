ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU's season finale

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia fell to Kansas State, assuring themselves a losing season for the third time in four seasons under Neal Brown. This week, the season comes to a close with the Mountaineers taking on Oklahoma State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 8.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 67.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Woods opens up about difficulties in farewell tweet

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2022 football season hasn’t been easy for Charles Woods, who announced that he will leave the program on Saturday. The departing WVU cornerback opened up about those struggles in a tweet on Sunday. Woods suffered an injury in the first quarter of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU

We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Speaks After Embarrassing Loss to Kansas State

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State in its final home game of the season, Neal Brown met with the press. Here’s what Brown had to say about his team’s performance:. “Tough day. I thought guys competed and fought hard all...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Dante Stills

Dante Stills (Fairmont, W.Va.) joined the Mountaineer football team as a true freshman in 2018. Following his brother Darius, the younger Stills made a name for himself almost off the jump. He was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and ESPN.com. By the conclusion of the season, Dante had registered 16 tackles (13 solo) for the year, three sacks, six tackles for loss and a team lead-tying two forced fumbles.
FAIRMONT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived

Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State goes to West Virginia, proving there are no safe harbors in the Big 12

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. This week's edition of On the Line arrives with No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, which despite now just being 4-6 on the season, beat Oklahoma last Saturday in Morgantown. West Virginia's ability to win at home only goes to prove that, unlike other conferences around college football, there are no easy road games to win. Last week, Fitz went 2-3, missing his K-State pick again.
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media

Cornerback Charles Woods, who posted a semi-cryptic tweet on Instagram yesterday to let the world know he would be leaving West Virginia, officially posted his goodbye on Twitter. West Virginia family, these last few months have been very difficult mentally. I struggled to make a decision to stay or leave...
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Prep Football: Patriots must beware pitfalls of success

The scene Friday night in Coal City was reminiscent of the one that took place Nov. 26, 2021 at that same location. It was 25 degrees both days and Indy fans stormed the field following a huge win. Friday’s came against two-time defending champion Fairmont Senior and last year’s came against area and state power Bluefield. Both signified hurdles for Independence.
COAL CITY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Spotlight on Business: Coni & Franc

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Coni & Franc in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Farmington No. 9 explosion happened 54 years ago

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine tragedy in Marion County that claimed the lives of 78 coal miners. There were a series of explosions inside the Consolidation Coal Company operation. The mine had to be sealed 10 days later before all of the bodies could be recovered.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
