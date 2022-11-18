Read full article on original website
Christine Kennedy
4d ago
omg are you that bored and desperate for entertainment. I think that this right is is very dangerous and not a game . please stop this. if you have any sense
Reply(1)
12
Mary A. Ochoa-Castillo
4d ago
I had the same experience on the Marsha! I veered to avoid it and my mom asked if it looked body shaped. It kind of did but the way it moved with the wind as I passed, I think it was just trash. I hope. 🤞
Reply
9
Maple Arbor
3d ago
You are encouraging kids to play crap like this for real. If anyone gets hurt or dies it's on you.
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Thank Goodness We Don’t Have THIS Problem In West Texas!
Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
How To Spend the Coming Snow-Day in Lubbock
Snow days are rare here in the Hub City, but they're always welcome. Always. Forecasts are showing a pretty good chance of snow in Lubbock this coming Friday, November 25th. The day right after Thanksgiving! A perfect day to rest after completely gorging yourself on all the food the day before.
Hilarious Lubbock Mattress Store Advertisment Goes Viral
I stumbled across this little gem on Facebook yesterday and it cracked me up. At first, I thought it must be fake, but upon further investigation, I realized that it is in fact, a real advertisement from Mattress By Appointment Lubbock. Check it out below. It just might inspire you...
Lubbock teen accused of live-streaming gun outside Cavazos Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock teen was indicted on Tuesday after a report from the Lubbock Police Department accused him of going on a live stream and displaying a gun outside Cavazos Middle School on November 3. Xavier Olivarez, 18, was indicted for charges of Exhibiting Firearms on Campus or School Bus and making a […]
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
25 Small Lubbock Businesses To Throw Your Cash At This Holiday Season
It's important to shop local any time, but the holidays are an even better excuse to grab special gifts from a small Lubbock business. Not only will you be supporting your friends and neighbors by shopping at local stores, but you'll also have the opportunity to give gifts people can't find elsewhere.
KCBD
A joyful life despite four amputations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was nearly 4 years ago that Lucrisha McCutcheon was treated for walking pneumonia. When that infection turned into sepsis, her organs began to fail and blood was not circulating to her extremities. After the Lubbock woman fell into a coma, doctors were forced to amputate both hands and feet to save her life.
Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
A Lubbock Movie Theater Has An Amazing Menu Item You Must Try
Okay hear me out guys, my friend and I just went to the movies. We were going to see the new Black Panther (which is amazing by the way) and we stumbled upon greatness. When I go to the movie theaters I love to get snacks. I always to get popcorn but this time I needed something a little more. So we were at the Premiere Cinemas theater at the South Plains Small. They have stepped up their game.
towntalkradio.com
Snow might be on its way
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for these Texas Counties, which includes Terry County. Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Stonewall, Swisher, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. A strong storm system may bring...
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Kris Kringle Book Sale Coming to Lubbock’s Mahon Library
I really cannot oversell how much I personally love Friends of the Library (FOL) book sales. If you love reading, these sales are always better than Black Friday, with incredibly low prices on both used hardbacks and paperbacks in a wide variety of genres. Last I attended, all regular paperbacks were 50 cents and hardbacks were a dollar. The books come from both community donations and "discarded" library books.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022
Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured in stabbing incident Tuesday morning near Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
Indego Gets Festive For Upcoming Comedy Christmas Benefit At Jake’s Backroom
Chrissy and Wes's 2nd Annual Comedy Christmas For The Kitties and K-9s is coming up on December 2nd at Jake's Backroom and will feature performances by myself and some incredible Lubbock comedians including, Kimothy Williams, Ranney, Selena Martinez, and Caleb Davis. We are also really excited to announce that Indego...
Do You Remember When You Could Do This Vile Thing At The Mall?
Let's take a look back at the good ol' days. Do you remember those young, carefree days when you could do pretty much anything at the South Plains Mall? Do you remember when there was a nice big ashtray and plenty of places to sit down? Do you remember being able to tell your spouse, "go on in, I'mma have a cigarette"? Maybe you just remember ducking into Chelsea's for a drink and a smoke.
fox34.com
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a spring-like day today and will be again on Wednesday, then winter returns. We have Snow and winter precipitation in the forecast for the area beginning late on Thanksgiving and continuing into early Saturday. Therefore, we are declaring Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. With shopping and traveling occupying a lot of the weekend activities, we want you to be aware of the possible travel issues developing.
Lubbock-based Lite-Netics thriving several years after ‘Shark Tank’ experience
LUBBOCK, Texas– Tis the season to hang Christmas lights, and did you know there is a magnetic option? Shawn Genenbacher, owner of Lite-Netics, introduced the world to his idea on Shark Tank several years ago and since then his business has grown. “We hit a target, a market that nobody has ever reached before,” Genenbacher […]
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16