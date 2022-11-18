ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Lifespan names Babineau’s replacement as president and CEO

By Steph Machado
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO, putting a new face at the helm of of Rhode Island’s largest hospital group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJzMe_0jFmzTqd00
Lifespan president and CEO John Fernandez (Courtesy: Mass General Brigham)

Fernandez, who is currently president of Mass Eye and Ear and Mass General Brigham Integrated Care, is slated to start in early 2023 following a unanimous vote of the Lifespan board of directors, according to a news release.

Babineau stepped down in the spring after a decade at the helm of Lifespan, which owns Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital. The former CEO’s departure came shortly after a proposed merger with No. 2 hospital group Care New England collapsed due to opposition from the attorney general and federal regulators.

“These are unprecedented times in health care, and we need a transformative leader who has the vision and expertise to guide Lifespan’s future strategic direction,” Lifespan Chairman Lawrence A. Aubin Sr. said in a statement. “I’m confident that John has what it takes to lead Lifespan through the unprecedented headwinds that all healthcare organizations are experiencing across the country.”

RELATED: RI taking steps to address emergency room overcrowding

The news release said Fernandez will “guide Lifespan’s strategic direction,” including the hospital’s “ambulatory footprint to make sure patients receive the best possible care in the most appropriate setting.”

He will take the helm at a challenging time for the health system, which has been losing money and struggling to meet patient demand amid a worker shortage. Care New England is also going through a leadership transition, with its new CEO set to take over at the start of next month.

Fernandez has spent 16 years at Mass Eye and Ear, and previously served as vice president at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to the announcement. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from The College of Wooster in Ohio and a master’s degree in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Brown U., hospitals sign landmark deal to unify medical research

Steph Machado ( smachado@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook .

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 18, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes military veterans cool, soccer cool, Xay cool, and more. It is November -- what's hot is cool. Now, we are expanding the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hot969boston.com

Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England

And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
OHIO STATE
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Nov. 19, 2022

DEM Director Terry Gray appointed Susan Forcier as the agency’s deputy director of environmental protection. The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade will return to Newport Harbor for its 25th anniversary at 6 p.m., Nov. 25. All are invited to watch the free parade of lighted boats compete for best decorated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket business owner gives away over 250 turkeys

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday.  Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend.   “My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local court finalizes adoptions of 9 children

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families.  “The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte.  The ceremony falls on […]
KENT COUNTY, RI
thedailyadventuresofme.com

9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA

If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston

A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Places with the fastest-growing home prices in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from October 2021 to October 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy