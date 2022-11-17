ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Tok first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Power outage impacts South Lake residents

UPDATE – As of 8:30 a.m., power has been restored to South Lake Tahoe residents on the west side of the city. However, Stateline residents are still without power. Lake Tahoe Community College delayed opening to 10 a.m. due to the power outage. SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Nearly...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Homegrown, renewable energy for Tahoe’s South Shore (Opinion)

Each spring after the snow melts, Tahoe goes about its annual ritual of raking pine needles. Like a huge, syncopated orchestra, neighbors stuff the fruits of their labor in garbage bags and stack them curbside. On the South Shore, South Tahoe Refuse’s fleet of orange trucks and safety vest-wearing staff...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

