South Lake Tahoe brothers find success telling dad jokes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In the hierarchy of comedy, dad jokes are often seen as lesser, being greeted with eye rolls and groans. However, South Lake Tahoe siblings have proven that dad jokes are loved. When Dock Tok first started posting videos, they would get 100 views at...
Power outage impacts South Lake residents
UPDATE – As of 8:30 a.m., power has been restored to South Lake Tahoe residents on the west side of the city. However, Stateline residents are still without power. Lake Tahoe Community College delayed opening to 10 a.m. due to the power outage. SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Nearly...
Cross-country walker battles mental health, goes through Tahoe during 3,200-mile journey
“The love for apple orchards was surprising,” cross-country walker Joe Hall shared as he adjusted his shoelaces during a break in downtown Placerville last weekend. “It was crazy, all packed with people.”. Hall had just journeyed from Pollock Pines to Placerville via Apple Hill in his trip across...
Cascade Kitchen coming to South Lake Tahoe ‘Y’ area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — From fine dining to food trucks, South Lake Tahoe is home to an array of cuisines. While a variety of dining options are present, Tahoe locals have felt the strain of seeing the same options in the mountain town’s food scene, and many have fallen routine to their personal favorites.
Homegrown, renewable energy for Tahoe’s South Shore (Opinion)
Each spring after the snow melts, Tahoe goes about its annual ritual of raking pine needles. Like a huge, syncopated orchestra, neighbors stuff the fruits of their labor in garbage bags and stack them curbside. On the South Shore, South Tahoe Refuse’s fleet of orange trucks and safety vest-wearing staff...
Cal Fire transitions out of peak fire season, burn permits not required starting Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cooler temperatures and increased relative humidity across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing the Amador-El Dorado Unit of Cal Fire to transition out of peak fire season. Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Cal Fire will no longer require a...
