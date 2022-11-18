There are more stories from Sofia the First coming to Disney Junior. A spinoff series from creator Craig Gerber is in development as part of his overall deal with Disney Branded Television. The studio announced Thursday that Gerber has extended his overall deal, which will now include the spinoff series set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia. Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be...

3 DAYS AGO