Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
‘The Santa Clauses’ With Tim Allen Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch
Disney + is kicking off the holiday season with the debut of Tim Allen’s new series, The Santa Clauses. The long-lasting Christmas franchise got another installment in the form of a six-episode mini-series that dropped on Nov. 16. Unfortunately, the show isn’t available to binge-watch just yet though. Subscribers can catch the first two episodes now, and the remaining installments will air each Wed. until the finale on Dec. 14.
‘Yellowstone’ on Hulu Streaming Info: How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 On Hulu
We’re catching up on a lot of TV this weekend. The new season of Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney’s sensational workplace comedy Mythic Quest just premiered on Apple TV+, Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King is about to debut on Paramount+, and that Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion special isn’t going to watch itself, ya know what I mean? But the big premiere of the weekend is, of course, Yellowstone. The Kevin Costner-led western returns for Season 5 on Sunday with back-to-back episodes. You can watch the show live on Paramount Network (but not Paramount+) or through a variety of over-the-top services...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
CNET
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
TODAY.com
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
‘Sofia The First’ Spinoff Series In Development At Disney Junior As Series Creator Craig Gerber Extends Overall Deal
There are more stories from Sofia the First coming to Disney Junior. A spinoff series from creator Craig Gerber is in development as part of his overall deal with Disney Branded Television. The studio announced Thursday that Gerber has extended his overall deal, which will now include the spinoff series set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia. Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be...
What Time Is ‘Yellowstone’ On Tonight? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 3 Live on Paramount Network
Welcome back, Yellowstone. We missed ya, partner. Last week, the first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 debuted on Paramount Network. Without getting too spoilery, fans were introduced to Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce and Monica dealt with a tragedy, and the captivating Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) made her Yellowstone debut. If you missed the first two episodes, you can catch up with the Duttons on the Paramount Network website.
AdWeek
The Watcher Is Most Streamed Program in Nielsen’s Top 10 Week of Oct. 17
For a second week in a row, The Watcher was the most streamed program for the week of October 17 according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 list. The mystery thriller from executive producer Ryan Murphy, pulled in 2.6 billion viewing minutes, up +10% over the previous week. The School...
Lindsay Lohan’s Got a New Christmas Movie on Netflix—and We’re So Excited
In recent years, it seems like as soon as the Halloween decorations come down, the Christmas lights and decorations go up. To be fair, it is a great time of year, especially for movie lovers since so many of the best Christmas movies resurface on TV and on streaming around this time, and there seem to be more and more new seasonal films premiering every year.
The Cast of 'Manifest' Season 4: Your Guide
Almost all the series regulars from seasons one through three signed on for the show's fourth season, now helmed by Netflix.
All the New Christmas Movies Streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, and More From Nov. 17-20
'A Christmas Story Christmas,' 'Sprited,' and 'Christmas With You' are among the holiday movies coming to streaming from Nov. 17-20.
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, UPtv, and More This Weekend, Nov. 18-20
New Christmas movies starring Brooke Elliott, Rita Moreno, Tyler Hynes, and more air this weekend. Plus, 'A Waltons Thanksgiving' premieres on the CW.
Luke Hemsworth: ‘Westworld’ Shocking Cancellation Was ‘Disappointing’
Luke Hemsworth is choosing to see the beauty in the cancellation of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld.” Since its premiere in 2016, “Westworld” has garnered 54 Emmy nominations and boasted a star-studded ensemble cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden, Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau, and Daniel Wu. HBO announced “Westworld” was given the ax in November 2022 after its fourth season concluded in August. “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m very thankful for my part in that...
Thanksgiving TV: Friends, Netflix's Wednesday and Yellowstone highlight Turkey day viewing
Thanksgiving TV programming won't be all about sports. Here are WTW’s recommendations for what to watch during the holiday.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Unveil Premiere Date and Trailer For New 'Snow Day' Musical Movie
NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ SET DECEMBER 16 FOR PREMIERE OF SNOW DAY, ORIGINAL MOVIE MUSICAL BASED ON AN ICONIC CLASSIC. Share it: @Nickelodeon @ParamountPlus #SnowDayMovie. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed the premiere date and official trailer for the all-new original movie musical Snow Day. The film will be available to stream beginning Friday, Dec. 16 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and premiere on Nickelodeon that same evening at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). In the U.K. and Australia, Snow Day will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount + on December 17. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets and Nickelodeon's international channels will be announced at a later date.
