Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
RadarOnline

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Somber On Rare Outing As Divorce Drama Heats Up With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale

Valerie Bertinelli looked somber on a rare outing after returning to divorce court with ex Tom Vitale, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the Hot in Cleveland actress was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles, keeping it casual while sporting a black T-shirt in support of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band paired with a monochromatic ensemble.
TMZ.com

'RHOA' Alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Marriage License

Porsha Williams has taken a major step forward with her engagement to Simon Guobadia ... and it looks like the couple is super serious about tying the knot. The 'RHOA' alum and her fiancé got a marriage license back on August 19 in Georgia's Fulton County ... according to public records obtained by TMZ.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin: Of Course My Pathetic Ex is Back on Television!

Jon Gosselin doesn’t want to say he told you so, but…. … actually, scratch that. Jon Gosselin absolutely wants to say he told you so. For far too many months now, the former TLC personality has trashed his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, at every opportunity, openly telling anyone who would listen that she’s pathetic and insensitive and desperate for attention.
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live: Watch

Porsha Williams appeared to have some back luck during her Instagram Live on Nov. 10, as she accidentally showed the entire front of her red wedding dress. Porsha, 41, who is preparing to walk down the aisle with fiancé Simon Guobadia, went Live with her sister Lauren Williams Thursday afternoon to try on matching black shirts. When Lauren had trouble getting hers on, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum pointed the camera at her and laughed at the situation — until she noticed what was in the background, that is.
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer would return to reality TV on one condition

Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has revealed whether she would make another TV appearance following her stint on the show. Olivia appeared on the ninth season of the popular programme, where she was partnered with Jackson Lonie. The two went through with the final commitment ceremony, but separated afterwards.
E! News

How Days of Our Lives Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston In His Final Episode

Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston. Days of Our Lives is paying tribute to a legend. After John Aniston passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the soap opera, which starred Aniston as the suave crime lord Victor Kiriakis for over 30 years, is sharing how they'll honor the star.
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Will Star In New Christmas Movie On VH1

The holiday season is approaching, and Teresa Giudice is gifting us early. That’s right — the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG recently shared some big news via her Instagram that she’s starring in an upcoming Christmas movie that will air on VH1. The movie is called Fuhgeddaboout Christmas. “EXCITING NEWS! I’m in a Christmas movie,” […] The post Teresa Giudice Will Star In New Christmas Movie On VH1 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Decider.com

Prue Leith Admits to Judging ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestants on Bakes From Previous Episode

Ever wonder how Pure Leith and Paul Hollywood decide who makes the cut on The Great British Baking Show? So do we, after seeing just a peek at the elimination process after all of these seasons. While we typically watch the two judges utter a few brief comments in a back room before sharing their decision with the tent, Leith is now pulling back the curtain a bit more to give us some insight into the secretive judging process.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau

Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...

