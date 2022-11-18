Read full article on original website
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
Popculture
Maren Morris Shows up at 2022 CMAs After Revealing She Was Skipping Amid Jason and Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris ended up attending this year's CMA Awards despite her feud with Jason and Brittany Aldean. Even though she attended the event, she and her husband, Ruan Hurd, skipped the red carpet, per PEOPLE. Morris was nominated for Album of the Year for her latest release, Humble Quest. Despite...
Valerie Bertinelli Looks Somber On Rare Outing As Divorce Drama Heats Up With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli looked somber on a rare outing after returning to divorce court with ex Tom Vitale, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the Hot in Cleveland actress was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles, keeping it casual while sporting a black T-shirt in support of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band paired with a monochromatic ensemble.
‘Married at First Sight’: Olajuwon and Katina of Season 14 Announce Divorce – What Potentially Led to Split
Olajuwon and Katina met and married on Lifetime's 'Married at First Sight.' He was accused by viewers of being verbally and emotionally abusive.
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
TMZ.com
'RHOA' Alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Marriage License
Porsha Williams has taken a major step forward with her engagement to Simon Guobadia ... and it looks like the couple is super serious about tying the knot. The 'RHOA' alum and her fiancé got a marriage license back on August 19 in Georgia's Fulton County ... according to public records obtained by TMZ.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jon Gosselin: Of Course My Pathetic Ex is Back on Television!
Jon Gosselin doesn’t want to say he told you so, but…. … actually, scratch that. Jon Gosselin absolutely wants to say he told you so. For far too many months now, the former TLC personality has trashed his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, at every opportunity, openly telling anyone who would listen that she’s pathetic and insensitive and desperate for attention.
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live: Watch
Porsha Williams appeared to have some back luck during her Instagram Live on Nov. 10, as she accidentally showed the entire front of her red wedding dress. Porsha, 41, who is preparing to walk down the aisle with fiancé Simon Guobadia, went Live with her sister Lauren Williams Thursday afternoon to try on matching black shirts. When Lauren had trouble getting hers on, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum pointed the camera at her and laughed at the situation — until she noticed what was in the background, that is.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer would return to reality TV on one condition
Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has revealed whether she would make another TV appearance following her stint on the show. Olivia appeared on the ninth season of the popular programme, where she was partnered with Jackson Lonie. The two went through with the final commitment ceremony, but separated afterwards.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Genevieve Accuses Aaron of ‘Creating Drama’ and ‘Playing a Game’ on Instagram
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 features Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy's relationship. Here's what Genevieve posted about Aaron 'creating drama' at her expense.
TODAY.com
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
Carole Radziwill Slams Bethenny Frankel For Real Housewives Of New York Rewatch Podcast
Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill is still coming for her former co-star, Bethenny Frankel. Carole and Bethenny were friends from the jump, but their relationship imploded during Season 10. Their ugly verbal war during the RHONY reunion resulted in Carole dissing host Andy Cohen. Andy remarked that...
How Days of Our Lives Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston In His Final Episode
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston. Days of Our Lives is paying tribute to a legend. After John Aniston passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the soap opera, which starred Aniston as the suave crime lord Victor Kiriakis for over 30 years, is sharing how they'll honor the star.
Teresa Giudice Will Star In New Christmas Movie On VH1
The holiday season is approaching, and Teresa Giudice is gifting us early. That’s right — the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG recently shared some big news via her Instagram that she’s starring in an upcoming Christmas movie that will air on VH1. The movie is called Fuhgeddaboout Christmas. “EXCITING NEWS! I’m in a Christmas movie,” […] The post Teresa Giudice Will Star In New Christmas Movie On VH1 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Prue Leith Admits to Judging ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestants on Bakes From Previous Episode
Ever wonder how Pure Leith and Paul Hollywood decide who makes the cut on The Great British Baking Show? So do we, after seeing just a peek at the elimination process after all of these seasons. While we typically watch the two judges utter a few brief comments in a back room before sharing their decision with the tent, Leith is now pulling back the curtain a bit more to give us some insight into the secretive judging process.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau
Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: On His Wedding Day, Eric Presses Ridge — and Brooke Confides in Her Father
It’s only a done deal once they’ve been pronounced man and wife. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 21 – 26, Ridge and Taylor’s wedding day arrives. Read about it below and watch the preview. As Ridge was busy proposing to...
