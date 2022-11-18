With the town Christmas tree being lit Friday night and Bentleyville kicking off Saturday, Duluth is getting into the holiday spirit. “People really flock to our community, especially because of Bentleyville. This is what draws the people in, and we see this throughout the holiday season into Christmas,” said Downtown Duluth President Kristi Stokes. “Plus we have so many local businesses that really decked themselves out for the holiday season and we can really showcase what we have in our community.”

