Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Christmas Afternoon Tea served at Merryweather Inn
Duluth Bed and Breakfast Merryweather Inn is welcoming guests for Christmas Afternoon Tea every Saturday through New Years. The Inn has been decorated for the holidays in a very festive manner. Owner Beth Koralia says that this is a great time to visit, “We’re decorating for Christmas. We’re going to try to get a try in every room. We’re a little behind this year, but we’re going to decorate as much as possible and get everybody in the festive spirit.”
WDIO-TV
Tree-lighting in Duluth kicks off holiday season
With the town Christmas tree being lit Friday night and Bentleyville kicking off Saturday, Duluth is getting into the holiday spirit. “People really flock to our community, especially because of Bentleyville. This is what draws the people in, and we see this throughout the holiday season into Christmas,” said Downtown Duluth President Kristi Stokes. “Plus we have so many local businesses that really decked themselves out for the holiday season and we can really showcase what we have in our community.”
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Lake-effect snowfall ending tonight
Tonight will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be mostly in the single digits, but a few areas along the Iron Range will drop to zero. Wind chill values will be subzero throughout the Northland tonight into early Sunday morning. After starting our week with lake-effect snow on the...
WDIO-TV
TKE fundraiser supports St Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Trystan Bachman and Hunter Vickery of Tau Kappa Epsilon at UMD stopped by GMN to talk about their annual fundraising event this weekend for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This will be held at the Greysolon Ballroom on Saturday, November 19th starting at 5pm. It will consist of...
WDIO-TV
Vitta Pizza’s grand opening at Central Entrance location
Vitta Pizza’s location on Central Entrance have their grand opening Friday, November 18th. The menu and style is still the same down in Canal Park, but at central entrance you have the option of using the drive-up window. When you order your wood-fired pizza online, you are able to pick up your pizza right at the drive-up window.
WDIO-TV
No. 7 UMD women shut out Harvard again as Bell tallies 100th career point
Fifth year defender Ashton Bell tallied her 100th career point helping the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team shut out Harvard 4-0 Friday night at AMSOIL Arena. Bell’s milestone point came on an assist to Anneke Linser in the final minute of the game making her the...
WDIO-TV
City of Duluth hosts meetings for 2023 project on First Avenue East
The city of Duluth held two public meetings on Thursday to discuss the city’s upcoming reconstruction project of 1st Avenue East between Superior Street and 3rd Street. The meetings were intended to gain feedback from the public as to what city residents would like to see and what new changes can be made to the street.
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey shuts out Harvard in back-to-back games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was looking for the weekend sweep over Harvard on Saturday. Maggie Flaherty was on fire early on in the game for UMD as she scored the matches first two goals. Gabbie Hughes didn’t miss a beat, leading the team with...
WDIO-TV
Demolition of Central high school, after ten years being for sale
The Demolition of Central High School, finally began after ten long years of being for sale. A place of learning, many long-time Duluth residents remember graduating from there just fifteen years ago. The Historic Old Central High School is still standing today, due to its architecture, it is historically significant....
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s hockey wins season opener
The Superior Spartans girl’s hockey team held their season and home opener on Saturday at the Superior Ice Arena. Hosting the Northern Tier Stars. After taking a 1-0 lead into the second period, Autumn Cooper made the score 2-0. Makaela Reinke added another tally in the middle frame, as...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey splits weekend with Western Michigan
The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was looking for a weekend sweep over No. 14 Western Michigan after a 5-4 win on Friday. Cole Spicer opened the scoring for UMD with a goal five minutes in. WMU tied the game, then Dominic James got the lead back...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls can’t hold off No. 8 South St. Paul dropping home opener
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey team skated out on Friday night for their home opener against the South St. Paul Packers. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a close 2-1 season opener loss to Anoka on Saturday, November 12th. A minute into the game, the Packer’s Eva Beck netted...
WDIO-TV
UMD men come out on top of high scoring affair with No. 14 Western Michigan
Six goals were scored in the first period but it would be the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team who got the final say Friday downing No. 14 Western Michigan 5-4 in Kalamazoo. Kyle Bettens and Cole Spicer each netted their first collegiate goals in the first...
WDIO-TV
CSS woman’s hockey picks up first win over Saint Benedict
The College of St. Scholastica women’s hockey team is still searching for their first win of the season as they opened up a two-day home series with Saint Benedict. Saint Benedict sophomore Aurora Opsahl, a Proctor/Hermantown Mirage alum scored 30 seconds into the game. The Saints got on the...
WDIO-TV
Early goal propels UWS women past Northland in Highway 2 rivalry
The University of Wisconsin at Superior woman’s hockey team is fresh off battling University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and Gustavus Adolphus hit the comforts of their rink to host Northland. The Yellowjackets got on the board first with a score by Gaby Andreacchi for the score. Anna Scherling...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball rallies past Washburn to win first round of NCAA tournament
After dropping set one 25-21 the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team rallied to win their next three sets 25-21, 25-19, and 25-19 to top Washburn University 3-1 in round one of the NCAA tournament Friday. The Bulldogs were led by fifth year senior Sydney Lanoue tallying 22 kills...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball falls to Concordia in NCAA second round
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was meeting fellow NSIC opponent Concordia St. Paul on Saturday in the NCAA tournament second round. The Golden Bears won the first set handedly by the score of 25-9. UMD win the second by the slim margin of 25-23, but lost the...
WDIO-TV
Cloquet girl’s basketball looking to build off last year’s postseason run
The ladies of the Cloquet basketball team are back on the hardwood and ready for the new season to get underway. The Lumberjacks made an appearance in the section finals last year but didn’t get the outcome they were looking for, and now they are looking to rebound this season.
Comments / 0