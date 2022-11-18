ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
cntraveler.com

Crowds at This Airport Are So Bad, Travelers Have Been Paying Up to $1,250 to Jump the Lines at Security

Following the most chaotic summer travel season in recent history, many airports and airlines have finally settled into a pattern of relative normalcy. But at least one notable outlier remains: Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where enormous queues, including security lines snaking all the way outside, ongoing staffing struggles, and other operational issues have continued to wreak havoc since April.
CNET

Which Airlines Have the Most Delays and Cancellations?

While air travel is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Monday, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed and 65 were canceled outright, according to the website FlightAware. The situation will only become more stressful as we move into...
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
travelnoire.com

American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Jalopnik

Airports Are Letting People Get to the Gate Without Boarding Passes

Airports have struggled as much as airlines have since the pandemic started in early 2020. Fewer passengers on flights mean less foot traffic in the terminals. Less foot traffic means fewer potential customers for the retail and restaurant space beyond the airport’s security checkpoint. As a result, global airport revenue is down $60.8 billion, or 34.6 percent, compared to pre-pandemic projections. To increase foot traffic, a few airports in the United States have decided to experiment with letting people who aren’t taking a flight have access to their terminals.
Thrillist

JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris

JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights

Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
CNET

Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport

Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
MANHATTAN, NY
Real Simple

The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip

Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
cntraveler.com

JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris

Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
US News and World Report

JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy