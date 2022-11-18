Read full article on original website
British Airways had to find another plane after a passenger defecated on the floor and smeared feces around the cabin, report says
Emergency services were called after the incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft at Heathrow Airport earlier this month, The Sun reported.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
cntraveler.com
Crowds at This Airport Are So Bad, Travelers Have Been Paying Up to $1,250 to Jump the Lines at Security
Following the most chaotic summer travel season in recent history, many airports and airlines have finally settled into a pattern of relative normalcy. But at least one notable outlier remains: Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where enormous queues, including security lines snaking all the way outside, ongoing staffing struggles, and other operational issues have continued to wreak havoc since April.
CNET
Which Airlines Have the Most Delays and Cancellations?
While air travel is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Monday, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed and 65 were canceled outright, according to the website FlightAware. The situation will only become more stressful as we move into...
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Jalopnik
Airports Are Letting People Get to the Gate Without Boarding Passes
Airports have struggled as much as airlines have since the pandemic started in early 2020. Fewer passengers on flights mean less foot traffic in the terminals. Less foot traffic means fewer potential customers for the retail and restaurant space beyond the airport’s security checkpoint. As a result, global airport revenue is down $60.8 billion, or 34.6 percent, compared to pre-pandemic projections. To increase foot traffic, a few airports in the United States have decided to experiment with letting people who aren’t taking a flight have access to their terminals.
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
How to make sure your luggage doesn't get lost when flying, according to an airline executive
Danny A. Cox of Breeze Airways says the best way to avoid a lost bag is to arrive early, tag it, and wear any bulky items like coats.
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris
JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights
Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
CNET
Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport
Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
How To Travel With Just A Carry-On
Seasoned travelers share their tips for packing light, making the best use of luggage space and more.
The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip
Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
cntraveler.com
JetBlue Is Bringing Cheap Flights to Paris
Travelers looking for cheap flights to Europe got a dose of good news on Thursday: JetBlue announced that it’s launching new routes from the East Coast to Paris in summer 2023. The airline plans to first launch flights to Paris from its home-base in New York, flying nonstop from...
US News and World Report
JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms
(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
