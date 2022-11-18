Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle fundraiser in Lufkin and Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the Salvation Army Kicking off their Red Kettle event today, one of the holiday’s most iconic sounds has hit the air in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The ringing of the Salvation Army’s bells. And while the bells are synonymous with the holiday season, J.R....
KTRE
Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to sudden water outages Zavalla ISD has issued an early dismissal for all students at 10 a.m. today. “School is being dismissed at 10:00 a.m. (car riders and bus riders) today due to no water. We were hopeful to finish the day but unfortunately we cannot. We are closed next week (11/21-11/25) We will see you November 28,″ said the superintendent in a post on the Zavalla ISD website.
KTRE
Zavalla asks residents to conserve water due to groundwater well problems
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The city had a pump repaired this week, but as of Sunday it is reporting an issue with one of its groundwater wells. The city shared the issue through a social media post and said someone has been contacted to assess the problem. “The GUI isn’t...
KTRE
Corrigan-Camden season draws to an end with loss to Cooper
ATHENS, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Cooper, Corrigan’s JaVarion Williams evades not one, but two tackle attempts and runs up the field to score a touchdown. Corrigan-Camden lost the game, 40-14. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Timpson marches on in playoffs with 49-7 win over Frankston.
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Frankston, Timpson’s Vosky Howard gets the handoff and takes off and up the sidelines to score a touchdown. Timpson won the game, 49-7. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Zavalla say a pump which went down last night from the city’s water well has been repaired. Officials said the well should begin filling back up and residents should have water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management...
KTRE
Nacogdoches woman charged with murder after Saturday shooting
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot and killed at a Nacogdoches apartment complex early Saturday; another woman has been arrested and charged with her murder. Officers responded to a 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a woman had been shot and killed in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
KTRE
Joaquin’s Andre Brown intercepts Beckville pass and runs for 98 yard touchdown
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Beckville, Joaquin’s Andre Brown intercepted Beckville’s pass and ran it 98 yards for a touchdown.
KTRE
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 3:45 a.m. Nacogdoches police responded to a 911 call about a woman that had been shot at an apartment complex. The complex was in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female victim that had been shot and was found to be deceased, the post said.
Comments / 0