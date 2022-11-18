Read full article on original website
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players forced World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The captains of seven European nations won’t wear armbands supporting the “One Love” campaign in games after FIFA said the players would be shown yellow cards. The decision came three days after beer sales at stadiums was suddenly banned under pressure from the Qatari government and two days after FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered an extraordinary tirade defending the host nation’s human rights record. “As national federations we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings,” the seven soccer federations said in a joint statement. The climbdown after threats from FIFA came hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales’ Gareth Bale were due to wear the armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark had also pledged to wear the armbands in the coming days.
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar to "report, not...
England head coach Eddie Jones praised his "finishers" after a stunning late comeback secured a dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand at Twickenham. The All Blacks led 14-0 after only nine minutes, and were 25-6 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes. But two tries from replacement Will...
Tries: Halliwell 2, Brown 2, KingGoals: Hawkins, Collins 3. Tries: Abassi, Alazard, G ClausellsGoals: Alazard, N Clausells 4. England captain Tom Halliwell scored a late try to lead his side to a famous Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final victory over France. The 23-year-old Leeds Rhinos player, who was voted...
England are ready to go. They face Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team...
BBC Breakfast presenters were left in hysterics after showing footage of rugby player Kevin Sinfield urinating on a wall as he ran an ultramarathon on Saturday, 19 November.The former Leeds Rhinos player undertook a challenge of completing seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.Sinfield previously completed charity ultramarathons in 2020 and 2021, inspired by his ex-teammate Rob Burrow.Footage shows Sinfield urinating while running, as the BBC Breakfast presenters laugh.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Runner casually completes ‘mountain marathon’ before clocking on for shift at cocktail barTeenage boy delivers Dragon's Den-style speech to pitch Christmas list to parentsDeaf five-year-old boy reacts to seeing TV character wearing cochlear implant
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will be making his World Cup debut when he takes charge of England’s opening match against Iran today. The 43-year-old is one of 36 referees at the Qatar tournament will officiate the Group B clash as the Three Lions begin their campaign. Claus has previously refereed matches at the Copa America in both 2019 and 2021, so he does have experience of major international tournaments. He has been a professional referee since 2010 and has been named referee of the year in Brazil’s top-flight, Serie A, on three ocassions. Earlier this season, Claus sent off five...
The Jillaroos demolished the Kiwi Ferns, winning 54-4 with Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly and Kennedy Cherrington each scoring two tries
Northampton Saints full-back George Hendy believes the key to his elusive running is that his feet "aren't screwed on properly". The 20-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago and has scored five tries in nine appearances so far. And he has already been capped by England at under-20 level,...
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. This World Cup is Gareth Southgate's moment - it's the...
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
The potential of political unrest had raised the prospects of the match being moved to Karachi
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
Steve Smith says he is "chilled" about the Australia captaincy after Josh Hazlewood stepped in for Pat Cummins for the second one-day international. Smith's classy 94 against England helped Australia complete a 2-0 series win, with Cummins rested in Sydney. The batter was relieved of the captaincy after the ball-tampering...
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
Former Brentford and Wimbledon striker Francis Joseph has died at the age of 62. He was the first black player to represent Wimbledon and he scored on his debut against Darlington in 1980. Francis was voted Player of the Year after his maiden season at Wimbledon and went on to...
Renowned Sydney Thunder offspinner is on the verge of making the leap from the Big Bash League to the Sheffield Shield at age 29
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Owen Farrell will become the third England men's player to win 100 caps when he plays against New Zealand but he has given the honour scant attention in the build up and it will be the last thing on his mind on Saturday.
