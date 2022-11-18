ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Teen Bicyclist Killed Near Boca Raton

 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to officials, the teen was riding his bike across State Road 7 west of Boca Raton when he entered the path of an oncoming car.

Investigators say the boy was not in a marked crosswalk. He was thrown into the windshield of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen's name is not being released as his family has invoked Marsy's Law.

