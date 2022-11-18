Read full article on original website
Related
News 8 KFMB
The 9th Annual San Diego Toys for Tots event at the Del Mar Racetrack Sunday
The 9th annual San Diego Toys for Tots event on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022 at the Del Mar Racetrack. Visit: sandiegotoysfortotsevent.com.
San Diego Rescue Mission provides homeless with Thanksgiving meal
Donnie Dee, the CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission, spoke about the group's effort on Saturday to provide people who are homeless with a hearty Thanksgiving meal.
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
kusi.com
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
countynewscenter.com
Child Welfare Services Hosts Adoption Party
It is a special day when a child finds a forever home and makes their new family official. To celebrate the joyous occasion, an adoption finalization party is held each year at the San Diego Juvenile Courthouse. Now, after two years of COVID restrictions and virtual parties, the in-person adoption finalization party is back. This day may be the end of a long journey but it brings the excitement of a new beginning.
kusi.com
Salvation Army discuss Thanksgiving meals & Tree Lighting event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army is doing its best to help those in need this holiday season. Divisional Secretary of San Diego County’s Salvation Army Lt. Col. Lee Lescano joined the show to talk about the organizations plans for the holidays.
Most San Diego County Government Offices to Close for Thanksgiving
Numerous San Diego County government offices — including animal shelters, libraries and vaccination centers — will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, a county official said Sunday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through...
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
California Highway Patrol's annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive begins Monday
Troopers will collect unwrapped toys at designated dropbox locations around San Diego County. The drive runs until Dec. 13.
Hot dog vendor stabbed in alleged turf-war with another hot dog vendor outside Petco Park
SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old hot dog vendor was arrested for stabbing a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors set up outside Petco Park late Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K Street in the Downtown area of San Diego around 10:30 p.m....
Hundreds walk to end gun violence in National City
A walk in National City was organized by families of young gun violence victims. Madison Weil reports.
News 8 KFMB
The 13th Annual Doggie Street Festival returns at Liberty Station Saturday
Doggie Street Festival Adopt-A-Thon & Companion Animal Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Visit: doggiestreetfestival.org.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
San Diego Moms: Local Mom Creates Inclusive Line of Home Goods
If you want to hear a story about determination, here it is. Jasmine Williams, a mother of two in Santee, is the founder of SUNNY&TED, a holiday shop focused on diversifying home goods by providing items in a variety of shades to include people of all ethnic backgrounds. Williams, who...
Hundreds of turkeys given away in National City
The Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, said this year is important because lots of National City residents are struggling financially due to the pandemic and other hardships.
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Nov. 17-20: Wonderfront Festival, Lightscape and more
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 20. “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: The Old Globe presents its 25th annual production of this Mel Marvin-Timothy Mason musical inspired by the Dr. Seuss children’s book about a lonely mountain-dwelling creature who schemes to rob a village of all its Christmas spirit and presents. Opens Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary week to week, but mostly evening performances Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple performances on weekend days. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.
News 8 KFMB
294 people die in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
Laura Keenan is still adjusting to describing herself as a widow. Last year, her husband Matt last was bicycling when he was killed by a wrong way driver.
foodgressing.com
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
chulavistatoday.com
In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County
In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
Comments / 0