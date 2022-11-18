ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

What you are doing about it: African-American prematurity awareness, craft show fundraiser, Thanksgiving give-a-way

By Kim Hudson
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Xi Zeta Chapter will talk about how often African-American women go into labor early. There will be clergy and medical experts to offer answers and emotional support.

African-American Prematurity Awareness
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Xi Zeta Chapter
Saturday, November 19
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CST
New Beginning M.B. Church
4055 Edmundson Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63134

Home Sweet Home offers furniture and home accessories to families in need.

Thies Farm will hold a fundraiser for the organization. They will also collect donated blankets and gently-used kitchen utensils.

Craft Show Fundraiser for Home Sweet Home
Saturday, November 19
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thies Farm and Greenhouses
14101 Creve Coeur Airport Rd.
Maryland Heights, MO 63146

Keep Pushing Inc. and Be The Change organizations will work together to give away essentials before the Thanksgiving 2022 holiday.

Thanksgiving Giveaway
Saturday, November 19
10 a.m. – Noon
2300 McLaran Ave.
Jennings, MO 63136

stlsportspage.com

What to do in St. Louis for the 2022 Holiday Season

About this time of year, the phrase “the holidays” refers to pretty much the entire time from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Day. Don’t expect to get much done if in the corporate world during that time (“I’ll get back to you after the holidays”) but with a little planning, you can expect a lot of family fun in the personal world. We do hope you take the time out to attend some of the events being held around the Greater St. Louis area. If you have any other items for us to add, please email us: stlsportspage@gmail.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you. Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Fake It ‘till She Makes It! Meet the Woman Behind Fakelicious Fake Foods for the Real World

ST. LOUIS — We have one of the most unique and, well, bizarre (in a good way) businesses in our woman-owned business spotlight. Tiffany Thompson brings in her works of art -an entire Thanksgiving Day dinner! Her work is for magazines, store displays, social media challenges, red carpet scenes and even bridal shows! She truly is a fun, interesting artist.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

A ‘miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister

10-year-old Miracle Moore lived up to her name and helped her mom deliver her baby sister, Jayla, with the help of a 911 dispatcher. A ‘miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby …. 10-year-old Miracle Moore lived up to her name and helped her mom deliver her baby sister,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Can you ever really start the holiday season too soon? This weekend, we launch into the festivities with St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Pop & Shop event, downtown Kirkwood's Holiday Walk (including pictures with santa) and the annual Festival of Lights in Kiener Plaza. Friday. "Withered Oak, the innovative line of aged...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
