What you are doing about it: African-American prematurity awareness, craft show fundraiser, Thanksgiving give-a-way

ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Xi Zeta Chapter will talk about how often African-American women go into labor early. There will be clergy and medical experts to offer answers and emotional support.

African-American Prematurity Awareness

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Xi Zeta Chapter

Saturday, November 19

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CST

New Beginning M.B. Church

4055 Edmundson Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63134

Home Sweet Home offers furniture and home accessories to families in need.

Thies Farm will hold a fundraiser for the organization. They will also collect donated blankets and gently-used kitchen utensils.

Craft Show Fundraiser for Home Sweet Home

Saturday, November 19

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thies Farm and Greenhouses

14101 Creve Coeur Airport Rd.

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

Keep Pushing Inc. and Be The Change organizations will work together to give away essentials before the Thanksgiving 2022 holiday.

Thanksgiving Giveaway

Saturday, November 19

10 a.m. – Noon

2300 McLaran Ave.

Jennings, MO 63136

