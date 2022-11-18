Alex Pereira tells Israel Adesanya to stop ‘making excuses’ for UFC 281 loss: Thank the referee ‘for saving your life’

Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Alex Pereira Says Ref Saved Israel Adesanya's Life By Stopping Fight
Alex Pereira says referee Marc Goddard definitely did NOT stop the Israel Adesanya fight early ... 'cause it was just a matter of time until Stylebender would've been unconscious on the Octagon canvas. The newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion spoke for one of the first times since beating his rival,...
Ben Askren Thinks Israel Adesanya Only Gets A Rematch If Dana White Likes Him
Ben Askren is giving his thought on the UFC middleweight title picture. UFC 281 saw a new champion be crowned. Alex Pereira fought and defeated Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their UFC 281 main event in New York City. Immediately following the win by Pereira, he began to receive callouts. It seemed that Adesanya wanted to take some time to heal up and rest when he spoke post-fight but is now calling for the rematch himself. It is unclear which way the UFC will go with Pereira.
Dan Hooker explains why he was good with the referee stoppage in teammate Israel Adesanya’s title loss at UFC 281: “I’d rather it too early than too late”
Dan Hooker has explained why he was okay with the stoppage in Israel Adesanya’s main event loss at UFC 281. Last weekend, Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira. The former champ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the fifth round, Pereira came on strong.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold
Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Fedor Emelianenko Set To Face Ryan Bader In Retirement Bout At Bellator 290 In February
MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will fight one final time, as he's set to take on Bellator heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, in a rematch at Bellator 290 on February 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California which also will air on CBS. CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse was the first to...
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Jaime Munguia Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. For the second time this year, the WBO is prepared to test his sincerity. Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 33KOs) was formally ordered to enter talks with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 13-0, 8KOs). Munguia has long served as the number one contender but is now identified as the mandatory challenger, which means he either next challenges for the title or clears the way for a more willing participant.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls for Mohammed Usman after UFC Fight Night 215, fight outside Apex
LAS VEGAS – Waldo Cortes-Acosta has a few requests for the UFC. The UFC heavyweight has a couple of things in mind following his second win inside the octagon. Cortes-Acosta (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) defeated Chase Sherman (16-11 MMA, 4-10 UFC) by unanimous decision in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. It was his second fight in just 21 days after he made his debut for the promotion last month at UFC Fight Night 213.
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
14th Annual World MMA Awards ceremony set for Dec. 8 in Las Vegas; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
A date and location for the 14th annual World MMA Awards is set. Fighters Only Magazine is again hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony that will take place Dec. 8 at the SAHARA in Las Vegas. Voting for the festivities has already concluded, and the winners will be announced...
