Missouri State

KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson announces $410 million in water infrastructure grants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories. Several Ozarks communities will receive money from the grants. CLICK HERE for...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Lawmaker hopes to change loophole in MO law on workplace deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A loophole in Missouri law could mean an employer gets off the hook after an employee dies on the job. A St. Louis lawmaker wants to change that. This is coming to light in the year after a deadly work zone crash in St. Louis County, where the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is being sued for the wrongful death of an unborn baby. The case for the mom, who was pregnant when she died on the job, was dropped.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Kansas delegates condemn listing of lesser prairie chicken as threatened species

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Delegates representing Kansas in Washington, D.C. are speaking out against the Biden administration’s recent decision to list the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. “This decision threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers, and energy producers,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE

