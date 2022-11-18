ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Missed Prime Day? Amazon has Another Huge Sale Coming

For Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report converts, Prime Day is the equivalent of Christmas, Hanukkah and every other major holiday -- many wait all year to purchase household items like mattresses and blenders while some even create spreadsheets of what they plan to get to maximize shopping opportunities. The...
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
WBEC AM

Beware: MA Residents May Have Cancer Causing Clothing Article in Their Homes

With the holidays coming up, you'll surely be shopping for presents to give to your loved ones. Perhaps you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe for upcoming get-togethers and holiday parties. Before you go shopping for footwear or if you recently purchased footwear you'll want to pay attention as Massachusetts-based company C&J Clark America Inc. recently issued a recall on women's navy-colored shoes due to cancer causing-chemicals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Footwear News

All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year

As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels. Here, FN rounds up...
ELLE DECOR

The Best Black Friday Furniture, Bedding, and Mattress Deals Already Happening

Days are shorter, a chill is in the air, and the gift guides are rolling out. It’s that time of year: holiday shopping and gift giving is at the top of your to-do list. It’s crept up on us quickly, but just because it’s time to shop for others doesn’t mean it isn’t also a time to treat yourself, too. We’re talking upgrading your living room, sprucing up your bedroom, and revamping your dining room just in time for holiday hosting. It doesn’t have to come at top dollar either-loads of top furniture and homeware retailers are giving us Early Black Friday deals.
People

Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56

 "Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of.  We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
People

Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers

"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.  Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
KX News

Where to shop for the best Black Friday deals

WalletHub surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers' 2022 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as "appliances," "jewelry," and "toys."
Footwear News

Walmart Employee Goes Viral After Teasing Black Friday $1 ‘Spicy’ Shoes, $5 Reebok Backpacks & More Deals in TikTok Video

Jennifer Chrisman, a Walmart employee from Booneville, Ark., has garnered attention for a TikTok she posted on Nov. 9 breaking down all the Black Friday deals shoppers should know about. And it went viral. Chrisman took viewers on a tour of the store in a video that has now gained over 2.3 million views. The retail worker pointed out items on sale, enthusiastically comparing Walmart’s original and discounted prices. From $5 Reebok backpacks to $1 “spicy” platform slides in varying pastel shades, she teased some impressive deals. Chrisman carded through racks of cheaply priced clothing, taking videos of on-sale onesies, makeup palettes,...
BOONEVILLE, AR
