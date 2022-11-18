Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will be making his World Cup debut when he takes charge of England’s opening match against Iran today. The 43-year-old is one of 36 referees at the Qatar tournament will officiate the Group B clash as the Three Lions begin their campaign. Claus has previously refereed matches at the Copa America in both 2019 and 2021, so he does have experience of major international tournaments. He has been a professional referee since 2010 and has been named referee of the year in Brazil’s top-flight, Serie A, on three ocassions. Earlier this season, Claus sent off...

33 MINUTES AGO