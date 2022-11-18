Read full article on original website
One of France's most-wanted Holocaust deniers was found hiding out in a tiny fishing village in Scotland
Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Scotland after two years on the run and a string of convictions for Holocaust denial spanning three decades.
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
MPs condemn FA for ‘crumbling’ over OneLove armband U-turn
MPs have criticised both the FA and FIFA after England and Wales decided not to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar over the threat of sporting sanctions.Politicians and fans groups have also expressed “contempt” for FIFA after plans to wear the armbands were dropped under threat of yellow cards for captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.Former Tory minister Simon Clarke said: “The England or Welsh captains being ordered to leave the pitch over a moral stance would have been the defining image of this World Cup. A challenge ducked by FA and FA Wales.”Ruth Davidson, the...
Iran goalkeeper clashes heads with teammate at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand was injured and carried off the field early in his team’s opening World Cup match against England on Monday after clashing heads with a teammate. Beiranvand initially tried to continue playing despite the game being paused for several minutes as...
Kevin Sinfield urinates during charity ultramarathon live on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast presenters were left in hysterics after showing footage of rugby player Kevin Sinfield urinating on a wall as he ran an ultramarathon on Saturday, 19 November.The former Leeds Rhinos player undertook a challenge of completing seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.Sinfield previously completed charity ultramarathons in 2020 and 2021, inspired by his ex-teammate Rob Burrow.Footage shows Sinfield urinating while running, as the BBC Breakfast presenters laugh.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Runner casually completes ‘mountain marathon’ before clocking on for shift at cocktail barTeenage boy delivers Dragon's Den-style speech to pitch Christmas list to parentsDeaf five-year-old boy reacts to seeing TV character wearing cochlear implant
BBC
Matthew Screech: Cardiff lock rejoins Dragons on loan
Matthew Screech has rejoined Dragons on loan from Cardiff Rugby. The lock, 30, spent spent eight seasons at Rodney Parade before returning to his home region in summer 2021. But following an injury sustained by second row Will Rowlands on international duty with Wales, Screech will provide cover for Dragons.
Watch: Raheem Sterling Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022
Raheem Sterling has scored the third goal for England v Iran at the World Cup. Watch the goal here.
‘I feel gay, disabled … like a woman too!’: Infantino makes bizarre attack on critics
The Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, has accused critics of Qatar’s human rights record of staggering hypocrisy and racism in a bizarre and incendiary attack on the eve of the 2022 World Cup finals. In an 57-minute diatribe which frequently drew gasps of astonishment, Infantino claimed that western nations were...
England vs Iran referee: Who is Qatar World Cup official Raphael Claus?
Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will be making his World Cup debut when he takes charge of England’s opening match against Iran today. The 43-year-old is one of 36 referees at the Qatar tournament will officiate the Group B clash as the Three Lions begin their campaign. Claus has previously refereed matches at the Copa America in both 2019 and 2021, so he does have experience of major international tournaments. He has been a professional referee since 2010 and has been named referee of the year in Brazil’s top-flight, Serie A, on three ocassions. Earlier this season, Claus sent off...
Edinburgh underwater as floods sweep parts of Scotland
Edinburgh streets and homes suffered heavy flooding as amber weather warnings in eastern Scotland were extended.Substantial rain left several streets and crossroads blocked infuriating commuters trying to cross the city. The amber “heavy rain” alert, which has been extended until midnight, covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth, and Kinross.Authorities have warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could likely “causing danger to life”.The flooding has lead widespread school closures and disruption on roads and railways.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roundabout flooded after torrential rain hits south HampshireMoment roaring water spills over dam after heavy rainfall in New South WalesPassenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
Nicola Sturgeon: NHS founding principles ‘not up for discussion’
Scotland’s First Minister has said the principle of the NHS being free for all is “not up for discussion” despite NHS leaders discussing the potential creation of a “two-tier” system that would charge the wealthy.Leaked minutes of a September meeting with high-ranking health officials, seen by BBC Scotland, say they were given the “green light” by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb to discuss reform of a service which finds itself in crisis.One suggestion in the minutes is to “design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”, the BBC reports.The Scottish Government immediately sought...
David Warner could have lifetime Australia leadership ban ‘modified’ under new rules
David Warner can apply to have his lifetime leadership ban “modified” after Cricket Australia amended its code of conduct policy for players.Warner was handed the punishment, which meant he was unable to hold any leadership roles in Australian cricket, after being found to have been the instigator of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.Cricket Australia requested a review into its code of conduct – which previously stated players could not challenge a sanction once it had been accepted – and the recommendations have had formal approval.“Under the changes, players and support staff can now apply to have long-term sanctions modified,” a Cricket...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike many other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats, he was quickly sent home...
Police officer ‘used fake emails to order free pints while watching England win’
A police officer used fake email addresses to order dozens of free pints of lager he watched England’s Euro 2020 win over Germany, a misconduct hearing has found.Despite there being a one-per-person limit, Paul Elliott and his friends exploited a Heineken promotional offer in a Sheffield pub to secure 26 pints between them, a disciplinary panel heard.Elliott, who had three years’ service, would have been sacked if he had not already resigned as a Humberside officer, a tribunal ruled on Thursday after saying his dishonesty amounted to gross misconduct.The former officer also failed to disclose a speeding offence and that...
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hearts, Van Bronckhorst, Doak, Kobayashi, Hack, Raskin, Lee
Vissel Kobe centre-back Yuki Kobayashi will join Celtic in January, according to Japanese outlet Next, with the 22-year-old's contract in the J-League now expired following the conclusion of the 2022 league season and an unnamed executive saying: "It's hard to keep him now." (Daily Record) Arminia Bielefeld striker Robin Hack,...
Jeremy Hunt told to ‘come clean’ on economic cost of non-dom tax status
Ministers have been told to “come clean” on the economic argument for the decision not to scrap non-dom status in the UK, after the chancellor suggested he did not know how much money axeing the controversial tax status would raise. Jeremy Hunt insisted the economy would not be helped by abolishing the controversial tax status, saying on Friday that he would rather the super-rich “stayed ... and spent their money here”. And he said he had been told by Treasury officials that they were “very unsure” about how much money the move would actually make.Labour has now called on...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil plays the beautiful game
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Brazil's team goal vs. Italy at the 1970 World Cup. It’s fitting that...
