Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: All eight gyms in order of difficulty

LIKE most Pokémon games there are eight gyms for you to challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

However, the levels don’t scale, so it can be difficult to know which one you should attempt first.

You'll be taking down gyms in no time. Credit: The Pokemon Company

Each has a mini-game you need to take on first, and there’s not a lot of direction on what to do next.

This is the order we think you should take on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gyms to make sure you don’t face defeat.

Cortondo Gym - Katy the Bug-type Gym Leader

Katy has the lowest level Pokémon of all the gym leaders, making her a great place to start.

Bug-type is also one of the weaker types in the game, and any Fire, Flying, or Rock-type Pokémon can take them down.

You can find the latter two types easily, and if you picked Fuecoco, you have a strong Fire-type to start out.

Artazon Gym - Brassius the Grass-type Gym Leader

Brassius should be the next leader you take down on your journey, as his team is only a small step up from Katy’s.

Fuecoco trainers will sweep her once again, but Flying-types you picked up will help too.

Grass is also weak to Bug-, Poison- and Ice-type attacks giving you a number of options to take him down.

Levincia Gym - Iono the Electric-type Gym Leader

Iono was one of the Gym leaders shown in the trailers, and is actually one of the leaders that’s easier to take down.

None of your starters’ attacks will be particularly helpful here as Electric-types are only weak to Ground-type attacks.

However, her levels aren’t too imposing, so with some resistances like Grass-type you should be able to take her down.

Cascarrafa Gym - Kofu, the Water-type Gym Leader

Sprigatito fans again have the advantage here over Kofu’s Water-type team, but we recommend you get it to its second stage before attempting this.

Electric-type Pokémon will also be useful here, along with any other Grass-types you picked up along the way.

With a few by your side, you shouldn’t have any trouble.

Medali Gym - Larry, the Normal-type Gym Leader

Normal-type Pokémon are only weak to Fighting, but their moves are neutral on all types except Steel-, Ghost- and Rock-types.

Ghosts are plentiful throughout Paldea, so you shouldn’t have any trouble picking some up to take Larry down.

If your starter isn’t in its final form, you may want to try that before taking this one on.

Montenevera Gym - Ryme, the Ghost-type Gym Leader

Ryme is a powerful gym leader,and her Ghost-type Pokémon should be respected.

They won’t take any damage from Normal- or Fighting-type attacks, so don’t try those here.

Ghost-type is the way to go again, though, but Dark-types will also give you a boost.

Alfornada Gym - Tulip, the Psychic-type Gym Leader

Tulip has a team of very powerful Psychic-types and you can end up in a bad spot if you’re not prepared.

Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks are a must here, though the Bug-types in Paldea are a little lacklustre.

By this point, though, you should have a strong enough Ghost-type to take on the gym, but be careful of Haunter’s dual Ghost/Poison typing.

Glaseado Gym - Grusha, the Ice-type Gym Leader

Ice-types have a history of being thought of as glass cannons, so while they have little defence, they sure do pack a punch.

Grusha’s team is a much higher level than the other leaders making for a difficult challenge.

However, by now you should have enough Fire-, Fighting-, Rock-, or Steel-type attacks to take his team down.

Written by Oliver Brandt and Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

