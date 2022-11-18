B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead At 28 From Respiratory Failure

R&B sensation and go-to collaborator, B. Smyth , has died from respiratory failure — a complication of pulmonary fibrosis. He was only 28 years old.

Confirmed by his brother Denzil Smith on Thursday (Nov. 17) through Instagram, he wrote: “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

He added, “So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!”

According to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation , in simplest form, “Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) means scarring in the lungs. Over time, the scar tissue blocks the movement of oxygen from inside the tiny air sacs in the lungs into the bloodstream. Low oxygen levels and the stiff scar tissue itself, can cause people who have pulmonary fibrosis to feel short of breath, particularly when walking and exercising.”

The singer and entertainer, née Brandon Smith, made a name for himself over a decade ago collaborating with some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names. The Motown signee debuted in 2012 with the single, “ Leggo ,” featuring 2 Chainz. The collaboration garnered him traction leading up to his next single, “Win Win” with Future in 2013. He released his first EP, The Florida Files in the same year.

Hurricane G Dead At 52, Celebs React

Smyth followed up in 2014 with the infectious single “Twerkaholic,” making it his first highly streamed single with millions of views on YouTube. Three weeks preceding his death , he released “Twerkaholic Pt. 2” which was slowly on its way to viral status on TikTok.

Later in his career, he collaborated with Young Thug, Rick Ross and LightSkinKeisha — their 2018, “Ride Good” single peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. He last released music in 2021 with his EP, It’s Yours For the Summer .

Revisit B. Smyth and LightSkinKeisha’s “Ride Good” below.

Condolences to B. Smyth’s family and friends.