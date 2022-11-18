Arsenal news LIVE: Ronaldo ‘hopes’ Gunners win Premier League, Edu’s sporting director role, Bellingham updates – latest

CRISTIANO RONALDO shockingly revealed that he "hopes" Arsenal win the Premier League title in the bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Morgan, who is a huge Gooner himself, asked the Portuguese icon if he would like to see Arsenal lift the title.

And Ronaldo replied by saying: "I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team and if Manchester United don't win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do."

Meanwhile, the Gunners have appointed Edu Gaspar as their first ever sporting director - securing his future in North London amid interest from other top clubs in Europe.

And ex-Chelsea defender Scott Minto has backed Judge Bellingham to snub Liverpool and join Arsenal instead.

Follow ALL of the latest updates below...

Arsenal’s next five fixtures

Arsenal will now not play again until Boxing Day due to the World Cup break.

But here is their schedule after domestic football returns at the end of 2022.

West Ham (H) – December 26

Brighton (A) – December 31

Newcastle (H) – January 3

Tottenham (A) – January 15

Man Utd (H) – January 22

Fans prefer Prem title over World Cup win

A YouGov survey of football supporters on behalf of Betfair has revealed that a significantly larger proportion of fans would prefer their team win the Premier League rather than England lifting the World Cup.

A large 65 per cent of the 1,116 supporters surveyed would rather their team win the Premier League, with just 29 per cent saying they would sooner see Gareth Southgate’s side triumph in Qatar.

Three out of five Manchester United supporters (60 per cent) would rather their side add a 21st Premier League title, while a third (32 per cent) would prefer England win the World Cup.

Ramsdale's dad to face fitness test

Aaron Ramsdale will be hopeful to get some minutes in Qatar, but he will have to overtake regular number one Jordan Pickford.

The Everton shot-stopper has been between the sticks for Gareth Southgate in the last two international tournaments.

Ramsdale however joked that if he does make it on to the pitch that he will be most worried about his dad.

He added: "There were definitely a few tears shed from him [when he got the call].

"If I make it on to the pitch, he might not return home - he might have a heart attack.

"He won't have any nails left, put it that way."

Maddison sweating over fitness

James Maddison is facing a race to be 100 per cent fit for England’s opener with Iran on Monday.

The Leicester midfielder missed training for a second day on Friday with a knee problem sustained against West Ham on Saturday.

Maddison trained with the 26-man squad on Wednesday but complained of soreness so was told by medics to manage the issue.

He was out on the pitch on Friday - although without boots - for a pep talk from assistant boss Steve Holland but then returned down the tunnel.

Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and the Three Lions are acclimatising to the 33-degree weather and appeared to be feeling the sun.

Fortunately, temperatures will drop to around 26C by 4pm - the local time for kick-off for the Iran clash.

Ramsdale on top

Aaron Ramsdale keeps being trolled by his England team-mates over Arsenal topping the Premier League table.

The Gunners goalkeeper is with the Three Lions squad as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ramsdale has revealed that players are winding him up about him going on about Arsenal being top.

The 24-year-old said: "Most of the banter is coming from Conor Coady and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"They keep walking around pretending that I've said, 'Five points clear', every day."

Lucozade pulls branding from World Cup

England sponsors Lucozade has pulled all its branding from the World Cup in a snub to Qatar.

The drinks maker says its bottles will not be seen at matches, in training or at press conferences following rows over the Gulf state’s brutal laws.

Harry Kane and teammates, such as Bukayo Saka and Ben White, will still be given drinks but they will carry no branding or logos.

The firm said today: “Lucozade is a proud long-term sponsor of the England team but we are not an official Fifa World Cup partner.

“We continue to support all England teams, who celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion.

“While the England team have access to our drinks for hydration purposes we will not have a brand presence at press conferences, training session or on pitches.”

ICYMI - Edu promoted to sporting director

Arsenal have announced the appointment of Edu as their first ever sporting director.

The former Gunners ace has served as the club’s technical director since July 2019, helping manager Mikel Arteta negotiate transfers.

And the Brazilan’s fine work behind the scenes has landed him a major promotion, which will see him take a more hands-on role at the club – including at academy level.

Edu said: “I’m delighted to have this new role which I see as an evolution and consolidation of the way we’ve been working. We are making good progress in all areas of our men’s, women’s and academy and we are all excited about what can be achieved.

“I look forward to building on the hard work of so many people and helping all of us grow together and enjoy more success, and am thankful for the trust the club has put in me. We move forward together”

Mudryk can play in Europa League

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk played in the Champions League group stage, but would still be permitted to play for the Gunners in the Europa League Last 16 if he joined in January.

The ruling states: "A player who has been fielded in the preliminary round, or in the first, second or third qualifying round, or in the play-offs of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League is entitled to play in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League for another club as from the group stage"

Credit: Reuters

Saka contract update

Arsenal are confident of agreeing a new contract with England star Bukayo Saka.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim the Gunners and Saka have made a lot of progress.

Negotiations have been taking place for months and the North Londoners have let it be known to commercial partners that they expect a full agreement to be sorted soon.

The winger looks set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth nearly £200,000-a-week

Bukayo Saka praise

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was praised as the best winger in the World Cup.

Arsenal and France legend Emmanuel Petit was asked by 90min France to pick the winger he prefers.

Petit said: “I really like Bukayo Saka. I really like Ousmane Dembele too.

"It’s true that Bukayo Saka… I actually love the boy. I love what he does on the pitch, and I love his personality.

“So, [I’d] rather [have] Bukayo Saka”

Arsenal could sign Bellingham

Former Chelsea ace Scott Minto has suggested Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude Bellingham could choose Arsenal instead of other top hitters like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Minto told Ladbrokes: "Up until the start of this season, everybody was saying he's Liverpool's player because they were right up there with Manchester City. But I'm still wondering whether or not they're going to make the top four.

"He's good enough to play a key role for the very best teams in the world, and the very best team for me is Manchester City, but if Arsenal can finish in the top four, or better still, in second place, or even go on to win the title, then all of a sudden they become as attractive a proposition as City, just like that.

"When you look at what that team is all about under Mikel Arteta, and there'd be a need for them to strengthen if they're playing on Europe's biggest stage, why couldn't they go and get a Bellingham?"

Odegaard praises Henry

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard named his club's record goalscorer Thierry Henry as the one ace he would want to play with.

Odegaard told BT Sport after being asked which former Gunners star he would have wanted to play alongside: "I'd have to say, Thierry Henry, for sure.

"I'd just give him the ball, and he would score. You give him the ball in midfield, and he would score.

"I watched Arsenal a lot. To be honest, I was a little bit of a supporter when I was younger because my best mate was a big Arsenal fan, so we always watched the games, and I enjoyed watching Arsenal"

Credit: PA

Martinez's Arsenal snub

Ajax chief Edwin Van der Sar revealed the Dutch champions did not even enter negotiations with Arsenal during their interest in now Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez..

Former United goalkeeper Van der Sar told The Athletic: "Arsenal came earlier for Lisandro, but it was an amount where we said, 'Thank you very much for the offer, but we'd rather keep the player than start negotiating'.

"With United, it was a little bit different. Over the years, we have had a few conversations: with Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek. My job is making sure I make the best decisions for Ajax."

"I spoke with United about Erik [ten Hag], with Richard Arnold. Erik did a fantastic job here, putting Ajax back on the European map with the players we had.

"You know, in hindsight, that managers like the players they work with, the type of football Erik wanted to play, and with Martinez there, he has shown his worth now"

William Carvalho interest

Real Betis ace William Carvahlho is being targeted by Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to Fichajes, who claim Betis are dealing with financial problems and Carvalho's departure would help their situation.

However, the midfielder is also being targeted by Newcastle and Leicester who are also looking to bolster their midfield options.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen in the middle of the park as Thomas Partey is dealing with regular injury woes

More on White engagement

Arsenal ace Ben White and his fiancee Milly Adams are thought to have started dating earlier this year.

And they confirmed their relationship in February, only a month after the White was snapped kissing a mystery woman in Dubai.

The centre-back wasted very little time before popping the question on a luxury holiday in May.

The couple shared pictures of their engagement on social media, including one of their matching 'I love you' wrist tattoos

Ben White's fiancee

Arsenal ace Ben White could not have wished for a much better end to 2022, with the 24-year-old receiving a World Cup call-up while Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table.

However, before all of that, White sealed the deal on his relationship with girlfriend Milly Adams, proposing in June.

Milly, who turned 25 this year, was born in Hertfordshire.

The model boasts 14,000 followers on Instagram and graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2019.

Milly hinted at a relationship with the Arsenal ace after posting pictures holding a hand displaying the centre-back's distinctive tattoos

Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Credit: Reuters

More from Ramsdale

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale opened up on how his father reacted to his England call-up and how team-mate Bukayo Saka handled the Euro 2020 final loss, writes SunSport’s Dan King.

Rasmdale added: “There were definitely a few tears shed from him. If I make it on to the pitch, he might not return home – he might have a heart attack. He won’t have any nails left, put it that way.

On Saka’s handling of the Euro 2020 final, the keeper said: “Impeccably. The kid’s a lovely boy, he has time for everyone, he works super hard throughout every week.

“He used all that motivation of criticism but more so the love that everyone gave him. It made him the extra boost. I can’t wait to see him take this stage and thrive over here.

“It was probably the first time he received criticism. I got relegated and signing for Arsenal was a difficult period. I was able to talk him through that.

“When we missed out on top four and he felt it was all his fault because he wasn’t able to provide for us, I was able to talk to say they had been eight the season before. Off the pitch, he’s a completely different person”

Ramsdale on World Cup heat

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale insists England will have to get used to the Qatar heat and has expressed full support for the Three Lions' No1 Jordan Pickford, writes SunSport's Dan King.

Ramsdale said: “It’s hard to put into words really, especially with it being a World Cup at this time of the year. It’s all been thrust upon us quickly. Once the first game kicks off, it will be mega.

“It’s nice for a bit of shade and it’s got the dryer thing to cool you down. The guys have got a lot of stuff, ice vests and ice packs, everything we need to get a boost.

“I’ve been to Dubai for football or on holiday on numerous occasions, so I knew it was going to be hot. How quickly we can adapt to the weather is crucial for us.

“Squad numbers are squad numbers. Jordan’s done extremely well for England and he’s playing well for Everton.

You need all three of us to train properly to get the No 1 to his best.

It will be difficult for two of us to flick the switch, although Nick [Pope] and I have done it before. Whoever gets that first game will get the full support of the group”

Rabiot on World Cup goal

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot wants to use the World Cup to put himself in the shop window and maybe secure a transfer to England amid interest from Arsenal.

Rabiot said: "I don’t see the World Cup as pivotal in my career but maybe it can help me. I am in the last year of my contract at Juventus and maybe being at the World Cup will help with the next step of my career.

“It was a big disappointment not to be selected for the squad four years ago and I consider myself really lucky to be here this time. I have worked really hard to be selected for this tournament but I don’t think of it as revenge or having anything to prove.

“I am just grateful to be here and for everything that has happened since my return to the national team and I certainly prefer to be in this position than the one I was in four years ago”

Credit: PA

Booze ban confirmation

A FIFA spokesman said: “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.

“The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”

Alcohol off the table

World Cup fans will be hit with a stadium booze ban as FIFA buckles under pressure from the Qatari authorities, writes SunSport’s Martin Lipton and Nick Parker.

Despite months of promises that beer and other alcoholic beverages will be available at the eight World Cup venues, SunSport can confirm that no booze will be sold at all in any of them.

This means that the only official World Cup site where fans can have a drink will be the Doha city centre official Fan Festival – selling just Budweiser at almost £12 for less then a pint.

Even as late as yesterday, FIFA had promised that fans could buy drinks inside stadiums on match days but not between kick-off and full-time.

But that policy was scrapped after Qatar’s Supreme Committee put the squeeze on FIFA – although it will cost the world governing body millions of pounds in compensation to official beer sponsor Budweiser as well as parent company InBev