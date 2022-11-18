ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Ajax reveal why they refused to sell Lisandro Martinez to Arsenal before approving Man Utd transfer

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2Vs0_0jFmwt4800

AJAX chief Edwin van der Sar has explained why he refused to sell Lisandro Martinez to Arsenal – only to then do a deal with Manchester United.

Martinez, 24, has been a sure-fire hit at Old Trafford following his £57million move from the Dutch capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rXuY_0jFmwt4800
Ajax have revealed why they sold Lisandro Martinez to Man Utd and not Ajax Credit: AFP

Former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag made it clear he wanted to raid his old side for the Argentina centre-back.

However, he almost missed out after rivals Arsenal came steaming in with a tempting offer.

Fortunately for Ten Hag, Ajax were in no mood to strike a deal with the Gunners.

And shortly after, United had a bid accepted to make Martinez a new Red Devil.

He has since become a fan favourite at Old Trafford with some inspired performances.

But Arsenal won’t mind too much, with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba forming a fine partnership for the title chasers.

Ajax transfer guru Van der Sar has now explained why he rejected Arsenal’s bid, claiming it was too low to bother negotiating over.

Meanwhile, former side United were willing to pay over the odds to get a deal done, and Ajax decided it was in their best interests to accept.

Van der Sar told the Athletic: “Arsenal came earlier for Lisandro, but it was an amount where we said, ‘Thank you very much for the offer, but we’d rather keep the player than start negotiating’.

“With United, it was a little bit different. Over the years we have had a few conversations: Daley Blind, Donny van de Beek. My job is making sure I make the best decisions for Ajax.”

Martinez wasn’t the only Ajax player Ten Hag ended up signing, with Brazilian winger Antony joining for £85m late in the window.

And Van der Sar again admits he only did business with United as the transfer fee was too good to turn down.

He added: “They’re good players. Erik knew them, they fit with his playing style. He wanted the players, we didn’t want to lose them so… you put a high price on them.

“When you want a player, you probably pay a little bit more. For me, it was a fair negotiation with Richard and John Murtough, and that was it.

“Managers like the players they work with, the type of football Erik wanted to play, and with Martinez there he has shown his worth now.

“[Antony is] still young, still potential. We would have liked to keep him here one year longer – there was not a dire need to sell him, we had money in the bank.

“But the fee got so high. We challenged United to go as far as possible. They have a potential world star.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGDtD_0jFmwt4800
Edwin van der Sar admits United's offer was too good to turn down Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKjri_0jFmwt4800
Van der Sar reckons Antony can become a world-class player Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Daily Mail

'Best news ever!': Man United fans left delighted as the club begin legal moves to sack Cristiano Ronaldo after his 'disloyal' interview... but demand they spend £16m saving from his wages on a new striker in January!

Manchester United have initiated the legal process of ending Cristiano Ronaldo's reported £500,000-a-week contract at the club after the accusations and allegations he levelled at the club in his now-infamous interview. Sportsmail understands that the Red Devils will effectively sack the 37-year-old and terminate his contract seven months early...
Yardbarker

Chelsea Ready To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo If He’s Sacked By Manchester United

Manchester United are said to be working through the process to sack Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract at the club. United are keen to take action following his interview with Piers Morgan. United will be looking to find a possible solution for Ronaldo during the World Cup as they do...
The Independent

Manchester United considering legal action after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week and are considering legal action against the striker.Ronaldo torched bridges with his club during the startingly blunt two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, with stinging criticism of everyone from the Glazer family and club hierarchy to his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old striker, who is in Qatar with Portugal ahead of the 2022 World Cup, also appeared to make a pitch for a new club in January when he insisted he can still score...
Yardbarker

Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
The Associated Press

European teams abandon plan to wear armbands at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The captains of seven European nations will not wear anti-discrimination armbands in World Cup games after threats from FIFA to show yellow cards to the players. “As national federations we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions, including bookings,” the seven soccer federations said Monday in a joint statement. The climbdown after threats from FIFA came hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales’ Gareth Bale were due to wear the One Love armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark were also expected to wear the armbands in the coming days. “Our number one priority at the World Cup is to win the games,” the Dutch soccer federation said in a separate statement. “Then you don’t want the captain to start the match with a yellow card.”
Yardbarker

Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup

Manchester United have enjoyed a considerable improvement in performances this season, following the disappointment of the previous campaign. Most players have looked like different versions of themselves since the arrival of new boss Erik Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford is certainly one of those who have benefitted. The forward has...
Yardbarker

Chelsea change their plan with Romelu Lukaku after loan to Inter Milan

Chelsea have reportedly changed their plan with Romelu Lukaku who is currently on loan at Italian side Inter Milan. Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but an unsuccessful season with the club meant he was sent back out on loan to Inter Milan. The Belgian forward has struggled with injuries this season and his return to the Italian side hasn’t gone as expected.
The Independent

On this day in 2000: Leeds and West Ham agree £18million fee for Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand was set to become the world’s most expensive defender when Leeds’ £18million bid was finally accepted by West Ham on this day in 2000.Ferdinand, then 22, rubber-stamped the deal a few days later when he signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.He was paraded in front of the Leeds fans at Elland Road before their home game against Arsenal on November 26.The deal shattered the previous world record for a defender of £13m paid by Roma for Argentina’s Walter Samuel. It was also a British record, eclipsing the £15m paid for Alan Shearer and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.Ferdinand made his Leeds debut...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid have just cleared a path for Liverpool to sign ‘complete’ player – Sport

Real Madrid are reportedly now unprepared to fork out the £130m potentially required to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham in the summer. This update comes courtesy of Sport (via the Liverpool Echo) and may provide some optimism within the Reds’ recruitment team that they can snap up the ‘complete’ (as described by ESPN) midfielder.
Yardbarker

Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player

Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them. However, he is no longer as good as he...
Yardbarker

Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star

Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
875K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy