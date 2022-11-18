Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
CNBC
Marvel didn't recast Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — and it was the right move
Marvel Studios did not recast the role played by the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and industry experts say that was a smart move for the franchise. Marvel head Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler felt recasting the role of T'Challa would be "too soon" and that...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Digital Trends
Why I bought one of AMD’s worst GPUs
When it comes to graphics cards, AMD has had some stinkers over the years, and the Radeon RX 6400 has to be counted among them. For $130, it’s a terrible deal for most gamers, and the practical requirement of a recent CPU and motherboard is frustrating. Contents. That is,...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
Android Headlines
MSI has some crazy good Black Friday deals on its laptops
Tis the season for shopping great deals on all things, and MSI is having some mega deals on a ton of laptops for Black Friday. Yes, we realize Black Friday is next week, but retailers are getting an early start on slashing prices, and that includes Amazon. Which is where you’ll find these deals.
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 20 New Games at Once
Sony has today added a whopping 20 new games at a single time for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus. While those who are subscribed to PS Plus Essential have been able to download their free games for November 2022 for multiple weeks at this point, Premium and Extra members have instead been left waiting a bit longer to get their own slate of new titles. Luckily, this month's lineup is likely one of the best that Sony has added since overhauling PS Plus a few months back.
PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which console should you get this Black Friday?
The PS5 and Xbox Series X make tempting Black Friday purchases, as they’re highly sought-after holiday gifts. Learn about how to get them — and what you'll need to complement them.
yankodesign.com
PlayStation 5 handheld could be the rightful offspring of the PSP
There were days when Sony dominated the scene with the PSP and PS Vita, be it gaming or multimedia entertainment. Fast forward to the current time, and only a few good options are left on the market, noticeable ones being, the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. While Sony has said...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
There are four RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptops going for $1,450 or less right now
Four Gigabyte gaming laptops with a powerful GPU each, and each discounted by $900 or more.
TechRadar
Farewell to the Nvidia RTX 2060, the 2nd most popular gaming GPU
We’re deeply sad - heartbroken, even - to report that it looks like Nvidia is sunsetting the RTX 2060, long considered one of the best budget graphics cards ever made. Recent reports seen on Chinese tech website MyDrivers (opens in new tab) appear to indicate that Nvidia has stopped supplying its vendors in Asia with RTX 2060 chips (as well as the upgraded RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2060 12GB), as well as requesting that its production and sales partners limit supply of the cards by the end of November.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
Digital Trends
How to turn on ray tracing in Minecraft
Minecraft is known for many qualities, but graphics are not typically among them. The incredibly flexible and dynamic building game chose a more simple yet pleasing art style to better serve its mechanics. That being said, while that blocky aesthetic will never go out of style, there are plenty of ways to improve the looks since it originally came out in 2011. Aside from graphics packs and shaders, the most impressive visual update you can add to Minecraft is ray tracing.
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022: notebooks are the hot ticket item this year
With new machines launching in the new year, there are some great discounts on still great gaming laptops.
Polygon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally gave us superheroines unbound by men
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has struggled to set a proper stage for its women characters. For 10 years, MCU fans watched as some of their favorite characters stayed in supporting roles, while the ostensibly more financially viable and narratively essential men went on to have multiple sequels. But lately, slowly, women-led Marvel titles have been on an uptick in cinemas and on Disney’s streaming platform. And with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Wakanda’s greatest resource is realized to forge a first in MCU history: Heroines unburdened by origin story.
Digital Trends
If AMD’s RX 7900 XTX claims are true, Nvidia could be in big trouble
Nvidia’s recent RTX 4080 hasn’t been met with the warmest reception. It’s still the second-fastest GPU you can buy, as you can read in my RTX 4080 review, but it’s too expensive. Many prospective PC builders are holding on to their cash until AMD releases its RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT in December.
Marvel Fans Showing Franchise Fatigue, While DC Fans More Likely to Prefer Single Superhero Over Universe, Says New Fandom Study
Over one-third of Marvel fans feel fatigued from the constant stream of content served in theaters and on Disney+ this year, according to a new study released on Thursday by the fan platform Fandom. But the study also shows that Marvel fans are also far more inclined to watch any Marvel project in comparison to DC fans, who in turn are more likely to consume film and TV about a specific superhero rather than the entire DC catalogue. Those are a few of the extensive findings in the study, which drew from a survey of 5,000 entertainment and gaming fans between...
Comments / 0