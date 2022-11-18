Read full article on original website
USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
rockytopinsider.com
Jeremy Banks Comments on South Carolina Game Absence with Instagram Post
Tennessee senior linebacker Jeremy Banks was out for the game against South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. Following the loss to the Gamecocks, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said that Banks “just wasn’t available” for this game and that he is “anticipating and hopeful” for next week.
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks’ 1 vs. 2 matchup set for ABC Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. –No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball is on the West Coast for an early season road test against No. 2/2 Stanford on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on ABC. Game Information. When: November 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Where: Palo Alto, Calif.
SEC fines South Carolina, Vanderbilt after football fans storm fields following upset wins
Vanderbilt and South Carolina scored big upset victories Saturday, and the SEC announced fines for both schools Sunday after their fans stormed the respective fields. The SEC announced a fine of $250,000 for the Commodores and a fine of $100,000 for the Gamecocks commensurate with the league's access to competition area policy. Vanderbilt defeated Florida, 31-24, for its second-straight SEC win, while South Carolina shocked the college football world with a 63-38 drubbing of No. 5 Tennessee.
Peyton Williams comes up big in unexpected situation
South Carolina freshman safety Peyton Williams did so little this season that he didn’t even have a line in the school’s game notes. Having only played in one game, which came in mop up time against S.C. State earlier this season, Williams hardly had any action. He wasn’t even getting special teams snaps for the Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) this season, but second-year head coach Shane Beamer had a few defensive backs on standby in case of emergency.
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to Tennessee’s surprising loss at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes ended in the most unlikely fashion, suffering a 63-38 blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The fifth-ranked Vols fell behind 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed by 18 points in the second quarter before rallying to make it 35-31 a little more than five minutes into the second quarter. It was all Gamecocks from there, though, with Spencer Rattler leading a previously-inept offense up and down the field.
After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina student section causes delay in Tennessee game for throwing trash on field
South Carolina is trying its best to pull off a shocking upset over No. 5 Tennessee Saturday night. Tensions are certainly high in Williams-Brice Stadium. During the third quarter of Saturday night’s game with South Carolina up 11 points, officials flagged the Gamecocks defense for a facemask penalty. Well,...
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
Freshman dunk highlights No. 1 South Carolina win vs Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins stole the ball at half court and knew exactly what she'd do next, throwing down a right-handed dunk that brought her teammates on No. 1 South Carolina to their feet in celebration. No big deal, said the 6-foot-3, five-star freshman. After...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks advance to Sweet 16 with 3-2 win over Harvard
DURHAM, NC – The No. 13 and third-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer (15-3-5) team defeated the sixth-seeded Harvard Crimson (12-2-3) 3-2 on Friday night to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Breaking Down the Action. The Gamecocks got on the board in swift fashion, with...
FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
coladaily.com
Midlands teams look to continue success at competitive cheer finals
Few sports in the South Carolina High School League have seen a level of domination on the part of Midlands teams other than competitive cheer. A.C. Flora has won the last two Class 4A titles and Gilbert was state runner-up last year in Class 3A. In Class 5A, the trophy has resided in Region 4-5A with current champion Chapin, Lexington and Dutch Fork accounting for all six titles awarded.
WLTX.com
Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching. The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role. Bacon made the announcement on social media although...
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited. On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.
WIS-TV
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
247Sports
