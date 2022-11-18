ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family of boy who died after mould exposure seek action from housing association

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j75Iq_0jFmwjU600

The family of a two-year-old boy who died after prolonged exposure to mould said they have seen nothing to indicate his death will serve as a “defining moment” for the housing sector.

Earlier this week, an inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), has refused to resign despite calls for him to stand down following the inquest conclusion.

In a statement released by their lawyers on Friday, Awaab’s family said: “Senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said that the tragic death of our beautiful Awaab should be a ‘defining moment’ for the housing sector.

“At present, we see nothing to indicate that the death of our son will, in any way, serve as a defining moment.

“Accountability must be done and be seen to be done.

“RBH have an opportunity to demonstrate to society at large, their residents and not least us as a family that they understand the gravity of this situation.

“We await further action from RBH.”

Awaab’s inquest heard that concerns about the mould in the family’s flat had been raised with RBH a number of times but no action had been taken.

Mr Swarbrick apologised to Awaab’s family on Thursday, but said: “The conversation around my position has begun to overshadow the most important part of all of this, which is that a family has lost their child.

“Having spoken to the board, I can confirm that I will not be resigning.

“They have given me their full backing and trust to continue to oversee the improvements and changes needed within RBH.”

Earlier this week, Housing Secretary Michael Gove summoned Mr Swarbrick, who earned £170,000 in the year Awaab died, to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Mr Gove said: “Honestly, it beggars belief that this guy is still in office.”

The Housing Ombudsman is expediting three investigations into RBH and has asked for a meeting with Mr Swarbrick.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner

Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated. An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

Gove demands action from councils and housing providers after Awaab Ishak death

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has written to every English council leader and social housing provider as he warned that deaths like that of two-year-old Awaab Ishak must “never be allowed to happen again”. An inquest into the death of Awaab prompted an outcry this week after it found...
The Independent

Death of boy, two, due to mould in housing authority flat ‘unacceptable tragedy’

The death of a young boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould is an “unacceptable tragedy”, the Housing Secretary has said.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Mr Abdullah had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the mould, an inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court was told.Giving her findings on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “I’m sure I’m not alone in having thought, ‘How does this happen? How, in the UK in...
The Independent

Awaab Ishak: ‘Beggars belief’ housing boss still in job after boy died because of mouldy flat, Gove says

Housing secretary Michael Gove has said it “beggars belief” that a housing chief is still in the job after a toddler died because of a mould-ridden flat. Mr Gove accused the landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family of a “terrible dereliction of duty”.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s father first articulated his concerns in 2017. Others, including health professionals, also raised the alarm....
The Independent

Housing Secretary vows to hold landlords to account following death of toddler

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to hold landlords to account following the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived with parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.At an inquest on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.Rochdale Boroughwide Housing’s repeated failure to heed Awaab’s family’s pleas to remove the mould in their damp-ridden property was a terrible...
The Independent

Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later

A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
Daily Mail

'We really need your help. Please help us': Child migrant throws message in a bottle over fence at Manston processing centre saying desperate families have been held there for a MONTH - as Kent councils warn county is at 'breaking point'

Migrants being held in the Manston processing centre begged for help yesterday. A young girl broke past security to throw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of the Kent asylum holding centre to the Press gathered outside yesterday. It claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees...
The Independent

Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel

An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
The Independent

Murder accused ‘disposed of Albanian drug farm in oil barrel’, court told

A man accused of murdering two women said he disposed of an “Albanian drug farm” in a homemade incinerator, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.Earlier during the trial at Hove Crown Court, prosecution solicitor Duncan Atkinson KC shared a message Brown had sent to an old school friend, Elizabeth Howard, on June 13 2022.The message was sent just over a month after the prosecution allege he killed Ms Ware on May 8.The message read: “I’m going...
The Independent

Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels

Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC

Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident

An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
The Independent

Boy, two, died from mould in housing authority flat despite father’s complaints

The death of a toddler who suffered prolonged exposure to mould should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector, a coroner has said.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Mr Abdullah had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the mould, an inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court was told.Giving her findings on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “I’m sure I’m not alone in having thought, ‘How does this happen? How, in...
newschain

Housing boss sacked following mould exposure death of Awaab Ishak

The chief executive of a housing organisation has been removed “with immediate effect” after a two-year-old boy died from exposure to mould. Earlier this week, an inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
The Independent

Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed

A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
BBC

Rotherham: Children's care home plan met with opposition

Plans to convert a former caretaker's house into a care home for young people have been met with opposition from local residents. Rotherham Council has applied to turn the former Sitwell school house on Grange Road into a residential home for two children. The four-bedroom property would also be extended.
newschain

Ukraine urges civilians to leave liberated areas as cold weather sets in

Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from the recently-liberated areas of the Kherson region and the neighbouring Mykolaiv province, fearing that damage to infrastructure is too severe for people to endure in the coming winter. Residents of the two southern regions, which have been regularly shelled in the past months...

Comments / 0

Community Policy