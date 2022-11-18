ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tory MPs call for renters to be allowed to keep pets

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Conservative MPs have urged the Government to allow renters to keep pets in their homes.

Vet and Tory MP Dr Neil Hudson stressed that keeping animals was important to help people with their mental health, and suggested renting should not be a barrier to pet ownership.

The Penrith and the Border MP said he was “passionate about animal health and welfare”, telling the Commons: “I know as a dog owner myself, I know the impacts that animals have on people’s lives, the importance of people to have animals in accommodation.

“I know I have worked with ministers in terms of various types of legislation that we want the ability for people in the rental sector to be able to have pets in their accommodation.

“If you are a responsible pet owner you should be allowed to have a pet there to give you that companionship to help your mental health, to help the health of that animal, and that is something that I think we can move forward with as well.”

Dr Hudson made the call as MPs discussed a private member’s bill aimed at creating greater regulation of supported housing aimed at vulnerable people.

Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans (Bosworth) said: “It is even more important in rural areas when loneliness is such a big problem.

We love animals in rural areas, and in town and city areas. That is something that unites us in humanity across this chamber as well, our love for the animal world as well

“Having that chance to have an animal there as that support is imperative. Does he agree?”

Dr Hudson replied: “Yes, the role animals have in society and actually supporting us as people, but what support we can give to our animal friends as well, but certainly very much in rural communities, that is pivotal.

“We love animals in rural areas, and in town and city areas. That is something that unites us in humanity across this chamber as well, our love for the animal world as well.”

In recent years the Government has considered giving tenants more rights to keep pets.

In the A Fairer Private Rented Sector white paper published in June this year, ministers set out plans which would allow tenants to challenge their landlords if they refuse a request to keep a pet.

