Harlan, KY

wymt.com

Body found in Clay County identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Released Identity of Body Found in Clay County

Investigators have identified the body that was found in Clay County last saturday. The body was identified as Heather Byrd. According to deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. She was last seen towards the end of October.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

Crystal Edwards vs. Charlotte Hatmaker, et al. — automobile dispute. Heather Stidham vs. Charles Fields — dissolution of marriage. Mike Johnson vs. Big Lots, LLC — personal injury. Courtney Leigh Bowling, et al, vs. Appalachian Regional Healthcare — alleged medical negligence. The Bank of New York...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Deputies Team Up With Other Agencies To Arrest 22 In “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with detectives, deputies, their K-9 teams and other area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 people during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”. The charges of those arrested ranged from trafficking, possession of heroin, meth, hydrocodone and cocaine, drug indictment warrants, probation violations, persistent felony offenders and complaint warrants. The arrests were the result of investigations over the last several weeks. Those arrested were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
BELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

22 Individuals Arrested Following “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams along with collaborative assistance from area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 individuals recently following the ongoing “War on Drugs” that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting drug investigations during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”, there were a total of 22 persons arrested with charges ranging from Trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, and complaint warrants. all based on Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigations. Those arrested were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin Police searching for suspects in two unrelated theft cases

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky are asking for your help to find suspects in two recent theft cases. In the first one, posted early Friday on their Facebook page, officials say the man below is accused of stealing an IPhone 13 from an employee at the AT&T store.
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating a theft at the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store on Cumberland Avenue. Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department say video surveillance shows two men entering the store and talking to the woman at the counter while four women enter the store.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WJHL

Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

