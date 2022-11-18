Read full article on original website
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Two Burglary Suspects
Law enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are speculated to be involved in a burglary case. According to Deputies, the incident recently occurred near London, at a home off Oak Church Road. It’s been reported that Mallory Saylor-Lively and Josh...
Harlan County Courthouse News
Crystal Edwards vs. Charlotte Hatmaker, et al. — automobile dispute. Heather Stidham vs. Charles Fields — dissolution of marriage. Mike Johnson vs. Big Lots, LLC — personal injury. Courtney Leigh Bowling, et al, vs. Appalachian Regional Healthcare — alleged medical negligence. The Bank of New York...
Feeding East Kentucky receives large donation, serves meals throughout the region
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Feeding East Kentucky received a large donation on Saturday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints out of Ohio. The Church sent a caravan with all of the Thanksgiving meal staples as a donation to the non-profit. “They brought us well over 200...
4 arrested after drugs, ammo, gun found in Greene County hotel room, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Four people were arrested Wednesday after drugs, ammo, and a gun were found in a hotel room, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. According to a news release, deputies saw 39-year-old Christopher Dunbar go into a room at a hotel near exit 23...
Laurel County Deputies Team Up With Other Agencies To Arrest 22 In “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with detectives, deputies, their K-9 teams and other area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 people during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”. The charges of those arrested ranged from trafficking, possession of heroin, meth, hydrocodone and cocaine, drug indictment warrants, probation violations, persistent felony offenders and complaint warrants. The arrests were the result of investigations over the last several weeks. Those arrested were identified as:
Sullivan commission votes in favor of biological pronoun protection bill
The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to support a proposed bill in the Tennessee General Assembly that would protect teachers if they do not use the “preferred pronouns” of students. “It protects teachers from being required to use the preferred pronouns that is seeming to...
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
Kingsport man found to be Armed Career Criminal, sentenced to 22 years in prison
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal after a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in […]
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Corbin Police searching for suspects in two unrelated theft cases
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky are asking for your help to find suspects in two recent theft cases. In the first one, posted early Friday on their Facebook page, officials say the man below is accused of stealing an IPhone 13 from an employee at the AT&T store.
Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating a theft at the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store on Cumberland Avenue. Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department say video surveillance shows two men entering the store and talking to the woman at the counter while four women enter the store.
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Blountville (Blountville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Blountville on Tuesday evening. Authorities stated that the accident happened on Interstate 81 near mile marker 71 in Sullivan County.
