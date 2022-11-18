Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – A stretch on Route 20 between northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York was just brutal over the weekend. This hampered snow clean-up for many. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew.
wnynewsnow.com
Small Business Saturday Is This Weekend In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With the holidays just around the corner, many shoppers are considering where to spend their money. Businesses in Chautauqua County, hope you shop local. “Small business Saturday is a really great push for folks to get out when you’re in the holiday shopping...
wnynewsnow.com
Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
wnynewsnow.com
Lake Effect Snow Sunday, Mainly Quiet Weather Returns This Upcoming Week
JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across the Southern Tier on Sunday. Quiet weather will finally return for Thanksgiving week with slightly warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service continues with a Lake Effect Snow warning for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie (Pennsylvania), and Warren counties until 10 PM Sunday. Another 4-8 inches of snow is likely in the most persistent snow bands. It will also be quite windy on Sunday with wind gust as high as 40-45 MPH.
wnynewsnow.com
Another Nice Day Wednesday, Thanksgiving Looking Seasonable
JAMESTOWN – There will be no weather hassles to contend with for holiday travel has high pressure keeps us dry and seasonable through Thanksgiving. A weak boundary lumbering over the region has kept a few clouds dotting the sky at times on this Tuesday, but with strong high pressure over the northeast, there is little to moisture to work with. Temperatures are going ti average out towards the Thanksgiving holiday before the next chance for precipitation will be towards the weekend as a few rain showers arrive.
wnynewsnow.com
Another Dry Day Tuesday, Temps Average Out Towards Thanksgiving
JAMESTOWN – The lake effect snow machine has finally shut down for now as we’ll have a few days of dry time to dig out as we head towards the Thanksgiving holiday. The National Weather Service maintains a Wind Advisory for Chautauqua County, effective until 7 p.m. this evening.
wnynewsnow.com
BPU Electrical Budget Changes
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities are explaining what their newly released 2023 fiscal plan means for customers in the coming year. During the BPU’s November meeting on Monday, a draft of the 2023 electrical budget was released. While there will be no increase to customer’s bills this year, there are a few concerns that were brought to the table.
wnynewsnow.com
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
wnynewsnow.com
Concerned Mother Speaks Out About Student Involved Accidents
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is speaking out about traffic safety, after a child was hit while they were riding their bike to school last week. This incident isn’t the first of its kind, and according to Iris Bonilla, these accidents are becoming too common.
wnynewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Federal Trafficking Case
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to peddling illegal substances that ultimately lead to a overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 43-year-old Bradley Knapp plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday. Between January 2019, and June...
