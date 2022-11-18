ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

White Out Conditions on Route 20 Adds to Clean-Up Task

NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – A stretch on Route 20 between northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York was just brutal over the weekend. This hampered snow clean-up for many. The challenge of snow removal in North East, rested on the shoulders of Justin Safford and his crew.
NORTH EAST, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Small Business Saturday Is This Weekend In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With the holidays just around the corner, many shoppers are considering where to spend their money. Businesses in Chautauqua County, hope you shop local. “Small business Saturday is a really great push for folks to get out when you’re in the holiday shopping...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Snow Cleanup Efforts In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Snow cleanup efforts continued throughout the weekend in northern Chautauqua County, following a blast of lake effect snow that will likely make the history books. A check of the roads on Sunday night in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area found slushy yet drivable conditions. Just...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Lake Effect Snow Sunday, Mainly Quiet Weather Returns This Upcoming Week

JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect snow will continue across the Southern Tier on Sunday. Quiet weather will finally return for Thanksgiving week with slightly warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service continues with a Lake Effect Snow warning for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie (Pennsylvania), and Warren counties until 10 PM Sunday. Another 4-8 inches of snow is likely in the most persistent snow bands. It will also be quite windy on Sunday with wind gust as high as 40-45 MPH.
CATTARAUGUS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Another Nice Day Wednesday, Thanksgiving Looking Seasonable

JAMESTOWN – There will be no weather hassles to contend with for holiday travel has high pressure keeps us dry and seasonable through Thanksgiving. A weak boundary lumbering over the region has kept a few clouds dotting the sky at times on this Tuesday, but with strong high pressure over the northeast, there is little to moisture to work with. Temperatures are going ti average out towards the Thanksgiving holiday before the next chance for precipitation will be towards the weekend as a few rain showers arrive.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

BPU Electrical Budget Changes

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities are explaining what their newly released 2023 fiscal plan means for customers in the coming year. During the BPU’s November meeting on Monday, a draft of the 2023 electrical budget was released. While there will be no increase to customer’s bills this year, there are a few concerns that were brought to the table.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Concerned Mother Speaks Out About Student Involved Accidents

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is speaking out about traffic safety, after a child was hit while they were riding their bike to school last week. This incident isn’t the first of its kind, and according to Iris Bonilla, these accidents are becoming too common.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Federal Trafficking Case

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to peddling illegal substances that ultimately lead to a overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 43-year-old Bradley Knapp plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday. Between January 2019, and June...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy