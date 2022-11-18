ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Fishermen help Wyandotte police rescue suicidal man in river

WYANDOTTE – A man experiencing a mental health crisis is alive thanks to the quick cooperation of two fishermen and Wyandotte police officers performing a river rescue Nov. 7 near Bishop Park. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said a 30-year-old Wyandotte man intentionally jumped off the pier about 3...
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions

Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
NOVI, MI
nbc24.com

One woman dead, three others hurt in Monroe Co. crash

Erie Township, Michigan - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo died in a crash at 7:06 p.m. Saturday on South Telegraph Road, north of Samaria Road. Deputies say Shroyer and her passenger, Lamont D. Carter, 34, of Toledo were southbound on South Telegraph Road,...
TOLEDO, OH
HometownLife.com

Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County

Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy