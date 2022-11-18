Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
fox2detroit.com
OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
fox2detroit.com
First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night. A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple found dead in Rochester Hills after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A couple was found dead in their Rochester Hills home by firefighters on Friday afternoon after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. According to officials, firefighters discovered an elderly couple deceased in bed in Rochester Hills on Friday, Nov. 18, around 3 p.m. It is believed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48. The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook. The department said he passed away early Sunday...
downriversundaytimes.com
Fishermen help Wyandotte police rescue suicidal man in river
WYANDOTTE – A man experiencing a mental health crisis is alive thanks to the quick cooperation of two fishermen and Wyandotte police officers performing a river rescue Nov. 7 near Bishop Park. Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said a 30-year-old Wyandotte man intentionally jumped off the pier about 3...
Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn resident donates $2,500 for police K-9s after department doesn't win grant
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - The Dearborn Police Department was in a contest for a grant that would support its K-9 department but unfortunately did not win. While the contest was ongoing, the department said a resident, Ahmad Nehme, reached out and said he would donate $2,500 if the department didn't receive the grant.
The Oakland Press
Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions
Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
nbc24.com
One woman dead, three others hurt in Monroe Co. crash
Erie Township, Michigan - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo died in a crash at 7:06 p.m. Saturday on South Telegraph Road, north of Samaria Road. Deputies say Shroyer and her passenger, Lamont D. Carter, 34, of Toledo were southbound on South Telegraph Road,...
Semi-truck flips on U.S. 23, spills 40,000 lbs. of mulch in Livingston County due to hazardous road conditions [PHOTOS]
Troopers in Livingston County were forced to close a major freeway after a truck lost control in icy conditions and spilled thousands of pounds of mulch across the road.
21-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Detroit. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on I-75 near I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Turkeys given to families in need at annual Thanksgiving turkey drive in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – Wayne County gave away hundreds of turkeys to families in need at their annual Thanksgiving turkey drive on Saturday. The county has been doing the turkey giveaway since 2015 and this year, people lined up at Burning Bush International Ministries in Westland to get their hands on a Thanksgiving turkey.
HometownLife.com
Livonia, Canton intersections among most dangerous in Wayne County
Drivers in Livonia should use extra caution when passing through two of the city's busiest intersections. Four of the five most dangerous intersections in Wayne County are in the Hometown Life area, according to Michigan Auto Law's recently released annual list. Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road as well as Six...
2 teens and an 8-year-old killed when vehicle slams into tree, rolls over in Lincoln Park
Witnesses to a crash that killed three young people Downriver say speed is to blame after the vehicle slammed into a tree and flipped over Thursday evening.
