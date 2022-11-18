ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia

A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a Mount Hope, West Virginia bank on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Wells admitted to getting both the stolen checkbook and and a stolen driver’s license some time before Oct. 19.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 shot at gas station on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W. Authorities were first called around 4 p.m. to the area of...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found shot, killed on Muncie street

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was discovered lying on the street in Muncie late Thursday, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police were called to the corner of E. Willard Street and S. Blaine Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male lying in the road. The man, identified as Sentarian […]
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, following road rage shooting in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers announced an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting from last week. According to the Fishers Police Department, 24-year-old Trevor Dahl of Noblesville faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. His arrest stems from...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 hospitalized after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in two people injured. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th Street...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 critically injured in shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the 2700 block of E. Michigan Street for a person shot. Upon arrival, IMPD found one victim suffering from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy LGBTQ organizations respond to Colorado club shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Local LGBTQ organizations in Central Indiana have released responses following a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado club. The shooting, which claimed the lives of 5 people and injured 25 others, occurred just before midnight on Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The tragic event happened just before Sunday, which is Transgender Day of Remembrance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cbs4indy.com

Generic vs Store Brand

Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference. Generic can save you money, but are you losing out on quality? CBS4 put it to the test and asked 17 people if they could tell the difference.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

13-year-old struck in hit-and-run on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD said he is in stable condition. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at N. Oakland Ave. and E. Washington St., near Washington...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Frost helps to keep Brown County State Park fire at bay

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

