Bazetta PD provides updates on 2 separate shooting investigations

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Bazetta police are investigating two incidents of shots fired in the township, one ended in a death.

The most recent happened Thursday when police said it appears someone in a car fired a gun at another car in the parking lot of the Walmart at Millenium Boulevard off of State Route 5.

In a news release, police Chief Chris Herlinger said officers will be working security details at the store as a “preventative measure.”

No one was injured after several shots were fired in the parking lot shortly after 6 p.m. The release said someone in a vehicle fired several shots at another vehicle.

Police are looking for a white Jeep SUV. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident call the department at 330-638-5503, the 24-hour dispatch at 330-675-2730 or via a message on the department’s Facebook page .

Police are also investigating another shooting incident where a man was found shot to death Wednesday on North Park Avenue. The man was dead of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said they are still investigating and are waiting to talk to out of state relatives of the man before releasing any further information.

Herlinger also stressed that both shootings are unrelated.

“We don’t believe there is any immediate danger to our residents,” Herlinger said.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.

