beckershospitalreview.com
Hartford HealthCare taps Google Cloud for digital transformation
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with Google Cloud on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care across the health system. Under the partnership, the Hartford will leverage Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine, artificial intelligence and machine learning to make its healthcare data more accessible and actionable, according to a Nov. 17 press release from Hartford.
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
beckershospitalreview.com
Versalus Health names president
Revenue cycle management company Versalus Health has named Jay Ahlmer president. Mr. Ahlmer previously served as Versalus' senior vice president for strategic accounts, according to a Nov. 15 company news release. "It is imperative that hospitals continue holding payers accountable to reimburse for the care that's being provided," Mr. Ahlmer...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rite Aid, Grubhub partner to deliver health products
Rite Aid has paired up with Grubhub to deliver over-the-counter drugs and other products, the retail chain said Nov. 17. The partnership was made in the hopes of increasing access to necessary items ahead of wintry weather conditions. Across 16 states and among the 2,000 participating stores, "customers can order...
beckershospitalreview.com
SafeSource Direct secures FDA clearance for hospital-grade nitrile gloves
The FDA handed SafeSource Direct's chemo-rated nitrile gloves a 510(k) clearance Nov. 17, which company CEO Justin Hollingsworth said "marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply resilience." "One hundred percent American owned, American operated and on American soil — we're uniquely positioned to help solve America's PPE supply challenges," Mr....
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo reports $157M Q3 income, salaries and benefits increase 3.5%
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic reported a strong third-quarter operating margin despite challenges from workforce shortages and inflation. Five details from the health system's financial report:. 1. Mayo reported net operating income of $157 million on $4.12 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The health system's operating margin at the...
Where Will Applied Materials Stock Be in 1 Year?
The semiconductor equipment maker faces a cyclical slowdown.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon is sending out voluntary severance offers to some employees
Amazon has sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some current employees as the company looks to rein in costs, CNBC reported Nov. 16. Internal documents from the company showed the retail giant sent out voluntary severance offers on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to some divisions, including human resources and employee services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Midwife rapid survey
ECG is conducting a rapid survey about midwife programs. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. We want to understand how organizations are employing certified nurse midwives (CNMs), with particular emphasis on:. Demographic attributes and strategies of the midwife program. Utilization and services provided by CNMs. Work standards.
beckershospitalreview.com
Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey
Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
Employees' Happiness Growing Strong As Global Tech Firm Celebrated Parents' Day
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- While tech layoffs are sweeping the globe, FPT Software, the leading IT business in Southeast Asia, welcomed thousands of employees’ parents to their offices to show sincere gratitude and a commitment to providing the best working conditions for their staff. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005324/en/ Thousands of employees’ parents are welcomed at FPT Software’s offices across the country (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Catholic Health suffers credit rating downgrade
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health had its credit rating downgraded and is in danger of defaulting on its covenants, Moody's said Nov. 17. The nonprofit health system, which serves residents in Western New York state with four acute care hospitals and several other facilities, saw its rating on approximately $364 million of debt drop from "B1" to "Caa2." Staffing costs, ongoing impacts from the pandemic and a prolonged labor dispute have resulted in "material cash flow losses," which are unlikely to go away anytime soon, Moody's said.
Crypto exchange FTX owes nearly $3.1bn to 50 biggest creditors
Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1bn (£2.6bn), according to a filing in a US bankruptcy court. The exchange owes about $1.45bn to its top 10 creditors, it said in a court filing over the weekend, without naming them. The largest creditor is owed $226m.
Here's Why United Wholesale Is Growing Faster Than the Competition
This mortgage company dominates its niche and is growing when everyone else is shrinking.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Robust liquidity' helps keep expanding CaroMont rating high: Fitch
Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health had its credit rating maintained at "AA-" even as the expanding healthcare system builds new projects and experiences higher labor costs and losses on investments, Fitch Ratings said in a Nov. 18 report. CaroMont, which is expanding current facilities at its 435-bed Gaston Memorial Hospital as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Average cost for COVID-19 hospitalization tops $40K
The average cost of hospitalization due to COVID-19 in 2020 was $41,611, according to an analysis from the Petersen-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker published Nov. 14. Patients with large employer health insurance in 2020, the last year data was available, paid an average of $1,280 out of pocket. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
$2.4B Gundersen, Bellin merger to close Nov. 30
Bellin Health and Gundersen Health plan to begin operating as a combined health system Dec. 1, creating a $2.4 billion organization. The "merger of equals" was announced June 1 with the goal of both systems offering more resources and services to improve patient care. The health systems will have a balanced leadership structure, with CEOs and board chairs in both regions to have equal representation in decision making for the combined entity.
