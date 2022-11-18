Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health had its credit rating downgraded and is in danger of defaulting on its covenants, Moody's said Nov. 17. The nonprofit health system, which serves residents in Western New York state with four acute care hospitals and several other facilities, saw its rating on approximately $364 million of debt drop from "B1" to "Caa2." Staffing costs, ongoing impacts from the pandemic and a prolonged labor dispute have resulted in "material cash flow losses," which are unlikely to go away anytime soon, Moody's said.

