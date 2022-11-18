ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price

Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Phone Arena

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now

Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
notebookcheck.net

Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render

A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena

Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price

There was a time when Samsung used to release two flagship series every year but somewhere along the way the South Korean company decided it was okay to nix the Galaxy Note series and thought it could make up for it by making the S series and Z family phones compatible with the S Pen. For those who still have a Galaxy Note-sized void in their hearts, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale.
notebookcheck.net

Oukitel WP21 teased as an incoming dual-display rugged smartphone with a new MediaTek SoC, a large battery and fast charging

Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Where some smartphones have large circular multi-lensed camera housings and others might have huge speakers, the new Oukitel WP21 has a whole round secondary display. On the other side, it sports a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz resolution. Its IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated...
Phone Arena

Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)

Want to spend as little as possible on Google's best (ever) in-house smartphone before Christmas without having to trade anything in? You could always go for one of those straightforward Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals out there and save a cool $150 with absolutely no strings attached... or take advantage of the latest Google Fi promotion and double the 6.7-incher's discount.
Android Headlines

Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022

Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re here to show you the best deals. Whether you’re looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor’s Note:...
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Android Headlines

Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing: video

The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing, it seems. The company has confirmed that the phone sold really well during AliExpress’ 11.11 sale, and that it has “stepped up” the production of the device. The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing,...
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price

Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
ZDNet

10+ early Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Phone Arena

Samsung and Xiaomi taken by surprise, Apple’s 2X camera too good

I have to admit I was a bit skeptical when I first heard that Apple was going to use the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro to give users 2X “optical-quality telephoto” shots. There were no previous rumors about such a new feature and it practically came out of the blue.

