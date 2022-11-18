Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is offering an almost record high Samsung Galaxy S22 discount ahead of Black Friday
While the best place to get the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ ahead of Black Friday is by far Best Buy and the same was true for the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra until very recently, the retailer has yet to introduce a decent (let alone great) early holiday deal for 6.1-inch S22 buyers.
Phone Arena
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Phone Arena
The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now
Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
notebookcheck.net
Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render
A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal
Despite being a 2022 model, Amazon cut 26% off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV's price ahead of Black Friday.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
There was a time when Samsung used to release two flagship series every year but somewhere along the way the South Korean company decided it was okay to nix the Galaxy Note series and thought it could make up for it by making the S series and Z family phones compatible with the S Pen. For those who still have a Galaxy Note-sized void in their hearts, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are on sale.
notebookcheck.net
Oukitel WP21 teased as an incoming dual-display rugged smartphone with a new MediaTek SoC, a large battery and fast charging
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Where some smartphones have large circular multi-lensed camera housings and others might have huge speakers, the new Oukitel WP21 has a whole round secondary display. On the other side, it sports a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz resolution. Its IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated...
Phone Arena
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Want to spend as little as possible on Google's best (ever) in-house smartphone before Christmas without having to trade anything in? You could always go for one of those straightforward Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals out there and save a cool $150 with absolutely no strings attached... or take advantage of the latest Google Fi promotion and double the 6.7-incher's discount.
Android Headlines
Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022
Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re here to show you the best deals. Whether you’re looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor’s Note:...
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing: video
The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing, it seems. The company has confirmed that the phone sold really well during AliExpress’ 11.11 sale, and that it has “stepped up” the production of the device. The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing,...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $290, Get a Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 Gen2 Portable SSD for $149.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Portable SSD is nearly indestructible, and you can get one for $149.99 shipped, today only, originally $289.99. Not only is this drive shock-resistant from drops of up to 3-meters, it’s also IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant, all in a sleek 98 gram package. Product page.
Phone Arena
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: this shockingly good camera beats the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra at their own game
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is as sweet as that proverbial forbidden fruit gets: banned from using Google services and available only in a few countries for an exorbitant price, it still manages to innovate above and beyond Apple and Samsung. Or at least so do people claim. We are...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
Phone Arena
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung’s Galaxy A series and Apple’s iPhone SE might be some of the best-selling mid-range phones in the world, but this doesn’t mean they bring the bestvalue! That might turn out to be especially true in 2023, when Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 7a.
ZDNet
10+ early Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Oppo's best flagship phone just got a massive price cut
Black Friday sales see the Oppo Find X5 Pro down to just £739 SIM-free, now that's a real bargain
Phone Arena
Samsung and Xiaomi taken by surprise, Apple’s 2X camera too good
I have to admit I was a bit skeptical when I first heard that Apple was going to use the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro to give users 2X “optical-quality telephoto” shots. There were no previous rumors about such a new feature and it practically came out of the blue.
