Ladyd Jones
2d ago
why speed next time leave out early that's NOT HARD TO DO and slow it down around our kids schools To ty
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
WANE-TV
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
WOWO News
Early morning standoff ends with arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers arrested a man after a standoff with police early Sunday morning. It started around 2:36 AM when Fort Wayne dispatch received a call from a woman saying she was in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend who had been drinking. She indicated that 30 minutes prior to the call, her boyfriend threatened to shoot her. Her boyfriend then went outside of the residence and shot his gun, went back inside the residence, and hit her. The woman went to a gas station that was close by and called the police.
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
wfft.com
Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
WANE-TV
Man to get 3 years for fatal trail crossing crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of reckless homicide in a crash that killed a woman crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road will be sentenced to three years in prison if a judge accepts his guilty plea next month. Jermaine D. Freeman pleaded guilty...
abc57.com
One killed in two vehicle crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a two vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 20 Friday night, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to the scene just east of State Road 19. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The cold weather will stay with us again today. Partly cloudy skies in store, and a few snow showers and flurries possible. It will stay breezy with a high near 30. The wind could make in feel in the low 20s at times today. Sunday will be cold too, but less chance for snow. A warming trend will start Monday pushing temperatures into the 40s for most of next week.
WANE-TV
Slick roads lead to crashes in Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Snow and sub-freezing temps caused dangerous driving conditions in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area Thursday morning. Pavement on bridges and overpasses were icy in many areas. Slick conditions may have contributed to a crash on Bass Road over I-69. A motorist told WANE 15 the bridge was iced over. Road crews put sand down as a result of the crash.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
wfft.com
Two killed in U.S. 24 semi tractor-trailer vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer that has traffic snarled in the area of I-469 and U.S 24. Around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 east of I-469. A Kia SUV had been heading east...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
WOWO News
Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469. On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fox Island hopes to reopen by mid-2023, officials say
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The derecho that tore through 21Country on June 13 caused so much damage to Fox Island County Park that it remains closed now—five months later. Officials with the Allen County Park Board presented an update to the Allen County Commissions Friday morning. Those officials are working hard to reopen the park but say it won’t be brought back to its former glory in our lifetimes. They hope to get the park back open to the public by the middle of 2023.
22 WSBT
Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash
A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2020 killing of sister’s fiancé during fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The night of her father’s death now exists only in snapshots of Brielle Mendez’s mind. She sees him on the ground covered in blood. She sees a friend performing CPR on him while two others apply pressure to his stomach and neck to stop the bleeding. Then, there’s the police officer at the scene who shows no expression, as if he’s seen this scenario play out a million times before.
WANE-TV
Travel Advisory lifted in Allen County after slick conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More snow caused area roads to become slick and hazardous Friday morning, which prompted the Allen County Office of Homeland Security to issue a Travel Advisory. The Travel Advisory was lifted around 12:45 p.m. There were numerous reports of crashes and slide-offs throughout Fort...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Winter Weather Contingency Plan was announced by City of Fort Wayne officials Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Winter Weather Contingency Plan, The Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will serve as the primary provider. Regardless of weather, The Rescue...
hometownstations.com
Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 448 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,610 cases and 1,211 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
