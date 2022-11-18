ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland’s reimagined Mickey’s Toontown set to reopen on March 8

By Scott Gustin, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago
Mickey’s Toontown will reopen at Disneyland park on March 8, 2023, Disneyland officials announced on Friday.

The updated Toontown area will feature “new experiences for families and young children to have more opportunities to play together,” Disneyland said in a news release. Disney says the area will be greener and more spacious, but still offer more play activities and attractions.

Toontown will also be home to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new attraction that will officially open on Jan. 27 before the rest of Toontown officially opens to guests. Jan. 27 is also the beginning of the Disney 100 Years Celebration at Disneyland.

Toontown will also include updates including CenTOONial Park, Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond. Gadget’s Go Coaster has been renamed Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster. Disneyland also confirmed Mickey’s House, Minnie’s House, and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will all return when the land reopens in March.

Earlier this month, Disneyland revealed Tarzan’s treehouse will be renamed the Adventureland Treehouse and will be themed to Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. The attraction is slated to open in 2023.

In October, ticket prices at Disneyland Resort increased an average of 8%. The resort also increased the price of Genie+, the program that replaced Disneyland’s FastPass program in 2021.

Earlier this year, Disneyland announced the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland will open on Jan. 27 as part of the kick-off for the celebration of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

The theme park also recently revealed an updated look for Sleeping Beauty Castle. The princess castle will don elegant platinum decorations for the Disney100 celebration along with new fountains.

“Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime show, will illuminate Disneyland Park. The new show feature elements from every Walt Disney Animations Studio film and a new song, ”It’s Wondrous.”

“It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you as fireworks dance in the sky,” Disney said in a press release.

The new fireworks show will light up the sky on select nights.

At Disney California Adventure Park, “World of Color – One”, an all-new show that celebrates “storytelling” over the past 100 years.

“It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change,” Disney said in a press release. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

The “Magic Happens” parade will make its return to Disneyland after disappearing when the parks closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade premiered on Feb. 27, 2020, and ended its run only two weeks later. Disney said the parade would return in the spring but declined to provide a specific opening date.

People interested in attending the celebrations can visit the Disneyland website for more details on these offerings. The company will release new information ahead of the festivities.

Parkgoers will still have a valid theme park ticket and reservation to enter the Disneyland Resort.

The company announced that theme park reservation is paused for dates beyond Jan. 8, but will resume within the coming weeks.

Community Policy