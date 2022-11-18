Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 5 football semifinal between Detroit Country Day and Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth defeated Detroit Country Day, 38-0, in a Division 5 semifinal football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Lapeer High School. With the win, the Eagles advanced to the state championship game at Ford Field on Nov. 25.
Analysis: How 'bout them Cowboys! Dallas is most impressive
Dak Prescott was nearly perfect in directing a balanced, dynamic offense
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday
How Ford Field went from indoor carnival to football field for Browns-Bills
An indoor carnival was taking place at Ford Field in Detroit … until the NFL needed the venue because a snowstorm forced the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game to Motown. The challenge became dismantling the amusement rides, all that went along with it, and getting the floor ready for an NFL game that wasn’t scheduled.
Michigan says it is prepared for disruptions after Trump calls for protests in Detroit
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon called for protests in Detroit after what Detroit called a “harmless data error.”. Officials expected there may be attempts to disrupt the election process and are prepared, Jake Rollow, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State told reporters during a 5 p.m. Tuesday call.
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Tyrone Spencer leads Detroit King to another trip to Ford Field
Ford Field is becoming a home away from home for Detroit King which will be making its sixth state championship appearance in the last eight years. King (9-3) dominated Mason, 52-17, Saturday afternoon in a Division 3 state semifinal to advance to Saturday night’s title game against old rival Muskegon (10-2).
Detroit Media Conspicuously Silent About Michigan’s Postgame Conduct Following Blowout Loss To Arizona State
The behavior of some Michigan basketball players following the Wolverines' blowout loss Thursday night to Arizona State was embarrassing, and it directly reflects the character and values (or lack thereof) held by head coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan. Hear how categorically unhinged that sounds?. If the lede...
bodyslam.net
WWE SummerSlam 2023 Reportedly Heading To Detroit
SummerSlam 2023 is going to Detroit if WWE has their way. According to Fightful Select, WWE is eyeing Detroit as the home of 2023’s edition of SummerSlam. The city is said to be the front-runner, but it isn’t 100% locked down just yet. Fightful Select has learned that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: You’re stranded on an island. What Detroit or Michigan item are you bringing?
If you had to be stranded like Tom Hanks in Castaway, what’s the one Detroit or Michigan food item or beverage you could have a never-ending supply of on your deserted island?. Coney dogs? Detroit-style pizza? Chicken Shack? Tubby’s subs? Ernie’s market sandwiches? Vernors? Faygo? Better Made chips? Pasties?...
