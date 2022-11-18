Read full article on original website
Waylen Franklin Lanier
October 16, 1949 ~ November 20, 2022 (age 73) Waylen Franklin Lanier, age 73, of Chadbourn, NC, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 in his home. Born October 16, 1949 in Columbus County, NC, he was the son of the late William Rossie Lanier and Gladys Lee Cribb Lanier. He was...
Helen E. (Thomas) Green
January 23, 1956 ~ November 20, 2022 (age 66) Helen E. Thomas Green passed on November 20, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems, Whiteville, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Don Walter "Buck" Clewis
November 20, 1943 ~ November 21, 2022 (age 79) Don Walter "Buck" Clewis, 79, of Whiteville passed away Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born November 20, 1943 in Columbus County, the son of the late Samuel Walter and Juanita Sellers Clewis. He worked with International Paper Company and retired...
Stevie M. Grier
June 29, 1958 ~ November 21, 2022 (age 64) Stephenson Martin “Stevie” Grier, 64, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in McLeod Loris Hospital. He was born June 29, 1958, in Marion, SC, son of the late Earnest Leroy Grier and Mary Kathleen (Floyd) Grier. He is survived...
Bobby "Lil Bobby" Daniel Patrick
August 18, 1993 ~ November 17, 2022 (age 29) Bobby “Lil Bobby” Daniel Patrick, age 29 of Bolton, passed on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. Lil Bobby was the son of the late Robert Daniel Patrick and Metha Yvonne Dew Patrick. Arrangements are incomplete and will...
Timber Reported Cut, Stolen
Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
Shots Fired at Hunters
Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
Fire Damages Vape Shop
An early morning fire caused major damage to the Lake Vape Shop today (Monday). Fire Marshall Shannon Blackman said the fire was reported at 3:51 a.m. at the former BB&T building in the Hills shopping center. The blaze apparently started in the attic area over the drive thru awning, he said.
More Charges Filed in Land Fraud Case
Another man has been arrested for a land fraud scheme involving property in Abbottsburg. Shane Charleston Todd was charged with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. Todd was arrested Monday on the two felony charges and received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
