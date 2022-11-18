ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect

Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
MOSCOW, ID
People

5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction

The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona.  By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning.   The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
watchers.news

Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.

A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso

A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Here are the states Utahns are most interested in relocating to

Looking to leave the Beehive State? These are the most popular states Utahns are looking to relocate to. Moving company experts at movingapt.com analyzed google trends to see where Utahns were looking to move to. Search terms like “houses in,” “apartments in,” “living in,” “Zillow,” “move to,” “live in” and...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Parents of University of Idaho victim hit out at conspiracies surrounding slayings

The parents of murdered University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin have hit out at the conspiracies surrounding the dramatic case.Ethan Chapin, 20, was among four students found stabbed to death at their rental home near the university’s campus over the weekend.The murders have rocked the town of Moscow, Idaho, and grieving Stacy and Jim Chapin say they have been overwhelmed at the national attention it has brought and the online theories about what happened.“The things that are being said are 100 per cent not true,” Ms Chapin told King5.“There is not drugs involved, there is not some weird love...
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho

A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

‘We’re leaving as fast as we can:’ University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified

Five days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed in their off-campus home, a deep sense of apprehension and grief is affecting the community as authorities work to identify a suspect. The post ‘We’re leaving as fast as we can:’ University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders - latest: Moscow police seek footage of ‘two areas of interest’ as details of 911 call emerge

Law enforcement officials are seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” in the city of Moscow as part of the ongoing investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside the home the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.Two fellow housemates were in the home at the time but were unharmed.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.In a press conference on Sunday,...
MOSCOW, ID

