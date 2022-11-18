The parents of murdered University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin have hit out at the conspiracies surrounding the dramatic case.Ethan Chapin, 20, was among four students found stabbed to death at their rental home near the university’s campus over the weekend.The murders have rocked the town of Moscow, Idaho, and grieving Stacy and Jim Chapin say they have been overwhelmed at the national attention it has brought and the online theories about what happened.“The things that are being said are 100 per cent not true,” Ms Chapin told King5.“There is not drugs involved, there is not some weird love...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO