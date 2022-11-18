Read full article on original website
Related
Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect
Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction
The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona. By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning. The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Family's missing horse found in Utah after 8 years
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
There are nearly 200 missing Native Americans from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The FBI is working to tackle unsolved cases
The crisis has spurred the FBI into action enlisting the agency's intelligence resources best known for fighting crime and terrorism to create a master database of missing Native Americans.
Mother Of Gabby Petito Highlights Case Of Missing Utah Farmer Dylan Rounds
Dylan Rounds was 19 when he disappeared from his farm in a remote ghost town in Utah. Although there is a suspect named in the case, no arrests have been made. The mother of high-profile murder victim Gabby Petito is highlighting, among others, the missing persons case of Dylan Rounds.
watchers.news
Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.
A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso
A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
Fentanyl fight overwhelms Arizona police as drug busts track farther north: former cop
An elected Yuma official and a former Arizona law enforcement officer team up to address drug smuggling as Border Patrol struggles to process migrant influx.
FBI offers up to $5,000 for information on Navajo woman missing since 2021
The FBI announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the disappearance of 64-year-old Ella Mae Begay. According to the FBI, Begay has been missing from her home near Sweetwater since June 15, 2021. Her 2005 Silver F-150 Ford truck, Arizona license plate AFE7101,...
Idaho university murders: Investigators seen measuring tire marks at house where 4 students were killed
Idaho investigators were seen measuring tire marks outside of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death.
KSLTV
Here are the states Utahns are most interested in relocating to
Looking to leave the Beehive State? These are the most popular states Utahns are looking to relocate to. Moving company experts at movingapt.com analyzed google trends to see where Utahns were looking to move to. Search terms like “houses in,” “apartments in,” “living in,” “Zillow,” “move to,” “live in” and...
Parents of University of Idaho victim hit out at conspiracies surrounding slayings
The parents of murdered University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin have hit out at the conspiracies surrounding the dramatic case.Ethan Chapin, 20, was among four students found stabbed to death at their rental home near the university’s campus over the weekend.The murders have rocked the town of Moscow, Idaho, and grieving Stacy and Jim Chapin say they have been overwhelmed at the national attention it has brought and the online theories about what happened.“The things that are being said are 100 per cent not true,” Ms Chapin told King5.“There is not drugs involved, there is not some weird love...
Idaho college murders: Police release new timeline, map of victims' final hours
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police in Moscow, Idaho, on Friday released a map and timeline of the whereabouts of four University of Idaho students in the hours before they were stabbed to death. The victims, who were killed in a house near campus early Sunday morning and found hours later,...
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims
Investigators are racing to find a suspect in the gruesome murder of four University of Idaho students following the autopsy results showing the victims suffered “extensive wounds.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Nov. 18, 2022.
One Alabama high school student dead, four in hospital after possible fentanyl exposure at school
Five Alabama high school students were potentially exposed to fentanyl at school Tuesday, with one student dying and the other four being hospitalized in the incident.
Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho
A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
‘We’re leaving as fast as we can:’ University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified
Five days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed in their off-campus home, a deep sense of apprehension and grief is affecting the community as authorities work to identify a suspect. The post ‘We’re leaving as fast as we can:’ University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified appeared first on Local News 8.
KLEWTV
Investigation continues in the killing of four University of Idaho students
A single bouquet of flowers sat at the edge of the driveway. Crime tape is still up around the apartment where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee GonCalves were found dead on November 13. Tuesday morning, Moscow Police had a sanitation crew empty the garbage from several dumpsters...
Idaho murders - latest: Moscow police seek footage of ‘two areas of interest’ as details of 911 call emerge
Law enforcement officials are seeking surveillance footage from “two areas of interest” in the city of Moscow as part of the ongoing investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death inside the home the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.Two fellow housemates were in the home at the time but were unharmed.More than one week on from the killings, investigators continue to be baffled by the case, with no arrests made and no suspects identified.In a press conference on Sunday,...
Comments / 0