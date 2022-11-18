ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Thanks and Churkeychangas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holiday season is upon us, and we’re quickly approaching what has become an essentially forgotten holiday. While millions will hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with their family, many others are finally replacing their Halloween decorations with Christmas trees, leaving Thanksgiving somewhere in the middle of the two.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. According their handlers, Wolfie and Chaco are very obedient and come when called. They don’t engage in play behavior, showing no previous interest in playing catch or tug of war.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Election canvasses complete across Southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. The canvass is the date set by the state where local boards must confirm the results and ensure their accuracy. From counting ballots by hand...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

NHC encourages taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving, announces changes for COVID vaccine/booster appointments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released a statement encouraging residents to practice safety precautions during the Thanksgiving holiday, emphasizing the importance of protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. According to the announcement, recommended safety measures include:. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine,. Receiving an updated booster,. Self-testing...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet of commercial space that will be geared toward residents and visiting patrons. Trails will be installed to further integrate the pedestrian pathways in southern downtown, and a dock along the Cape Fear River will allow the community full access to the water,” states CFD in the announcement dated Nov. 18.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: variable temperatures, rain chances for Thanksgiving week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a great Monday for holiday errands and travel across the Cape Fear Region - and the broader region - as a friendly high pressure cell controls the weather. Expect sunshine, light breezes, and afternoon highs in the crisp 50s to around 60 - a nice rebound after some towns started deep in the 20s!
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: clouds return Sunday along with another surge of cold air

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! After a frosty start on your Saturday morning, we saw plenty of afternoon sunshine pushing highs into the 60s. A system will pass to our south on Sunday so we will see increasing clouds and a slim shower chance. Variably to mostly cloudy skies will hold highs in the middle 50s. Another widespread freeze is likely Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday as clouds increase.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a dry & crisp weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening to you! Frosty 20s and 30s first thing this morning yielded to the National Weather Service officially declaring the growing season over for the Cape Fear Region. Under abundant sunshine, highs once stayed in the 50s for the second day in a row.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Hickory outlasts Jacksonville in 3A soccer championship, 2-1

Browns Summit, N.C. — It was three years in the making for Hickory's boys soccer seniors. It was 17 years and 400 wins in the making for their coach. Hickory claimed its second state championship on Saturday, defeating Jacksonville 2-1 for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A title at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit.
HICKORY, NC

