Bennington, VT

Local, healthy food market coming to downtown Bennington

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pp3CO_0jFmuV9E00

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Bennington Community Market is located just a block off the main intersection in the heart of downtown Bennington. Although not open yet, Assistant Manager and Head Baker Emily Gold, said the Market is focused on making healthy, fresh food accessible to everyone in the community.

The Market is located at 239 Main Street in the former LaFlamme’s Furniture building. It’s a huge space, said Gold. While Bennington does have a Walmart, Aldi, and Price Chopper, she said there’s no big grocery store that’s walkable in downtown.

“The community is very excited,” said Gold.

The Market is following a non-profit model to better help support local farmers and provide healthy food to residents. According to the Market’s website , its board of directors is committed to being representative of the community, and its bylaws say that the board must include at least one farmer and one member of the Bennington Hunger Council.

While local vendors will be supplying produce, meat, dairy, and other products, some food will be made right in the Market. This includes an in-house bakery serving breads, pastries, and pies, and prepared foods such as soups, sandwiches, salads, and hot bowls.

The Market will have a wine and beer selection curated by local business couch + cork. There will also be a cafe space for gatherings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rfxg_0jFmuV9E00
Outside the Bennington Community Market, left to right is Greg Van Houten of GVH Studio, Grocery Manager Riley Flynn, and General Manager Diana Shepherd (photo courtesy: Emily Gold)

Once Bennington Community Market opens and gets settled, they plan to hold classes and provide educational outreach to the community. They also might sell some non-food products from local vendors.

Gold said the Bennington Community Market is projected to open in early 2023, as some construction delays set the opening date back. The Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

