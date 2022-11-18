Read full article on original website
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Watch The Filming Of The Boneyard Match In Person
The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed. In a recent social...
Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Has Surpassed $1 Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Nick Aldis Details Lengthy Conversation With Tony Khan, Talks AEW’s Loyal Fanbase
Former two-time NWA world champion Nick Aldis recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including whether he has had any conversations with AEW President Tony Khan, and how much he respects AEW’s loyal fanbase. That and more from the National Treasure’s interview can be found in the highlights below.
Full Recap Of The AEW Full Gear Media Scrum: MJF Declares A New Era, Saraya, Jungle Boy, and Jamie Hayter Talk Victories, Tony Khan Notes and more
AEW held a media scrum immediately following this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey. Highlights, including the full scrum on video, can be found below. -Someone tries to ask Khan a question but MJF busts in and basically cuts a promo telling everyone that they are in the MJF era.
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
Several Notes Ahead Of Tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV: Update On Anthony Bowens, Full Gear Expected To Be “Newsworthy”
Tonight AEW invades the Prudential Center in New Jersey for their annual Full Gear pay-per-view, which features a ton of marquee matchups including Jon Moxley defending the AEW world title against MJF in the main event, as well as the in-ring return of Saraya (fka Paige). Fightful Select has released...
Final AEW Full Gear Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Be sure to join us for live coverage of Full Gear, beginning at 7pm ET for the Zero Hour Pre-show. The main pay-per-view card will then begin at 8pm ET. AEW has...
Asuka vs. Ripley WarGames advantage match set for WWE Raw
The winner of the match's team will get the advantage in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.
Opener Confirmed For AEW Full Gear
AEW has confirmed the opening matchup for this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view from Newark, New Jersey. The commentary team announced on the Zero Hour pre-show that the cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will open the main card, which will be the pay-off to a feud that has been ongoing for months. Jungle Boy had also been feuding with the great Christian Cage, who will be in Luchasaurus’ corner for the bout.
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
New Match Announced for AEW Full Gear Pre-show, Updated Card
Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama has been announced for the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear. The match was made after Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kingston and Ortiz on tonight’s go-home edition of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will air live tonight from the...
Randy Orton Remembers Umaga and “O.G. Head of The Table” Rosey
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton took to Twitter this week to pay tribute to the late Eddie Fatu, known to WWE fans as Umaga. A fan tweeted a photo he found from several years back, showing how he met Orton and Umaga at a WWE event. The photo was taken around 2005. Orton responded to the photo and remembered his friend, and also remembered Umaga’s cousin, Matt Anoa’i, known to WWE fans as Rosey, as the original Head of The Table.
Jim Cornette Says “Jacked Up Meathead” Braun Strowman Doesn’t Have The Experience To Give Advice To Other Wrestlers
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the social media controversy with Braun Strowman. “And here’s the thing, Braun, Brown, Mr. Strongman. He’s been in the news lately, as we mentioned at the top of the program, another guy not because of what he’s doing on television, but because behind the scenes. Because now everybody is saying he has nuclear molten magma level heat with the locker room, with all the guys, because he keeps tweeting.
