Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off after opening ceremony – as it happened
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored twice as a dismal Qatar became the first host team to lose their opening World Cup game
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams that could surprise in each group, including Canada, Japan and Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost upon us with kick-off this Sunday between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. With Sadio Mane out for Senegal, Group A suddenly looks more open behind the Netherlands which creates an opportunity for a surprise name to make it to the knockout phase. In 2018, hosts Russia got out of their group while Sweden topped theirs and sent titleholders Germany home. Chile beat and advanced ahead of defending champions Spain in 2014 while shock quarterfinalists Costa Rica topped a group which saw Italy and England eliminated and the USMNT also edged Portugal out in their group. There are always unexpected success stories at World Cup, and we look at the unheralded names in each group.
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
Qatar royal family order ban on beer at World Cup stadiums in shocking U-turn just days before tournament begins
According to Sky News, the move comes at the insistence of Qatar's Al Thani royal family.
England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up as England forced out of wearing OneLove armband
England are ready to go. They face Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team...
Ronaldo downplays impact of tell-all pre-World Cup interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is unfazed by the drama created by his explosive pre- World Cup interview on British TV and maintained Monday the atmosphere in Portugal’s squad was “excellent” heading into the tournament. The Manchester United striker gave an impromptu news conference at...
FIFA World Cup: Qatar reverses decision on selling alcohol in stadiums 2 days before games begin
The Qatar government is expected to roll out a surprise ban the sale of beer at the World Cup tournament, which is set to begin in just two days.
A look at the stadiums where teams will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday for the first time in the Middle East. Here's where the teams will play.
Qatar ‘gripped by football fever’ despite early exodus in World Cup opener
One of the chief organisers of the Qatar World Cup believes the country is “gripped by football fever”, despite many local fans walking out early during the hosts’ defeat to Ecuador.Empty seats became increasingly visible in home sections of Al Bayt Stadium from half-time onwards, and by the final 15 minutes the ground was virtually deserted except for the exuberant Ecuadorians.However, Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, insisted the country is excited to be hosting the finals, which were so controversially awarded back in 2010.Our nation is gripped by football fever and the party...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo says row with Manchester United will not 'shake' Portugal
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cristiano Ronaldo says he will "speak when he wants" and...
Qatar critic Denmark meets Arab nation Tunisia at World Cup
When Denmark meets Tunisia in the World Cup it will pit one of the most outspoken critics of the tournament being hosted by Qatar against one of the four Arab nations competing
CBS News
FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums
MIAMI-- Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament's 64 matches. "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus...
World Cup 2022: England, Wales and others back down over armband row – live
A joint statement from England, Wales and five other European nations says they will not wear the OneLove armband in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal v Netherlands, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as the 2022 World Cup gets underway for Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands when they take on Senegal in Group A on Monday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
‘Very frustrated’: England and Wales back down over OneLove armband
England, Wales and five other European nations have confirmed they will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup after a warning from Fifa
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup opening ceremony: Highlights, performers from Al Bayt Stadium as FIFA Qatar 2022 begins
It was the show before the show. The 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony offered the expected extravaganza of dance, song and pyrotechnics ahead of the opening match between Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A. The Al Bayt Stadium in the city of Al Khor, an $850 million facility...
CBS Sports
Qatar World Cup 2022 odds: Bracket picks, predictions, futures, FIFA best bets from proven soccer expert
Brazil is the winningest nation in World Cup history and the Brazilians will enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the favorites in Qatar as play opens on Sunday. Brazil has won the World Cup five times, and the Seleção are listed as the 4-1 favorites to win it all according to the latest 2022 World Cup odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Brazil's 26-man roster for the World Cup 2022 features a plethora of playmakers, including Neymar, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Junior.
CBS Sports
USMNT 2022 World Cup jersey, logo, home, away kits released: How to buy official USA jerseys, Qatar gear
Rosters have been announced ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the Americans will boast one of the youngest squads in Qatar 2022. The 26-man roster for the USMNT features the likes of Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Tyler Adams (Leeds United) and Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United). DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF) is the only holdover from the U.S. roster eight years ago, giving many players the chance to shine in the World Cup 2022. The U.S. squares off against Wales, England and Iran in Group B in the 2022 World Cup bracket. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Sporting News
Australia vs. France World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
France will begin the bid to retain their title against Australia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but their preparations have been hit by a string of injury issues. Les Bleus are dealing with a host of key absences, including the last-minute withdrawal of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.
