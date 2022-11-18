Read full article on original website
cbs17
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in North Carolina, police say
Officers said their K9 helped them find a 'huge amount' of narcotics.
Police: Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in North Carolina chase
A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase.
Man caught selling cocaine near NC day care, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a man after they said they found him selling cocaine near a day care facility.
cbs17
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past and told police he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case. Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of...
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
cbs17
Raleigh officer injured after suspect crashes car into police SUV, smashes into 2 other cars on Capital Blvd, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was injured after a police cruiser was hit by a suspect’s car during an incident Friday night, police said. The incident happened just before 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Millbrook Road/New Hope Road at Capital Boulevard. A suspect’s car...
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
WECT
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting of woman in Harnett County; sheriff’s office looking for two more suspects
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) —- Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced Friday that a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a young woman, and the sheriff’s office is still seeking two other suspects. Coats said 30-year-old Shaduntee Daquan Buie, of Raeford, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
cbs17
Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
Incident cancels Raleigh Christmas Parade, police and EMS responding
Police and EMS are responding to an incident at the Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to CBS 17 crews at the scene.
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspect in breaking and entering of church
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a man as a suspect in the breaking and entering of a church. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or at 252-523-4444.
cbs17
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
Person hospitalized after shooting
LUMBERTON — On Nov. 16th around 7:59pm the Lumberton Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the Lumberton Senior High Scho
Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud
A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.
wpde.com
Dozens of cars, motorcycles burn in Robeson County auto body shop fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An auto body shop burned Friday morning on Old Red Springs Road in the Maxton community of Robeson County, according to officials. Officials said dozens of cars, ATV's, motorcycles and thousands of dollars worth of equipment burned in the fire. Investigators said the business...
cbs17
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 30 people were evacuated from a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh after a fire broke out Sunday night, officials said. The blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3912 Arrow Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue at the Interstate 440 interchange.
