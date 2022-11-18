ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

cbs17

Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville hospitalized, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday morning. On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident near the intersection of Murchison Road and Blue Street. Police said the pedestrian was taken to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC

