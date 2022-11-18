ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

$60M West Virginia mining investment will replace vital resource from China

By Seth McVey
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOSSy_0jFmu5Wp00

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVNS) — Rare earth metals that are currently purchased from China will soon be mined in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that a $60 million investment into Wyoming County was provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT).

OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, strategic, and rare earth metals, with zero waste and no harmful emissions.

West Virginia’s Fiesta Tableware approves union contract

Coal waste impoundments and gob piles are rich in critical metals. Millions of tons of these metals are concentrated from the natural coal seam sources. These metals are essential to building smartphones, computers, and other high-value electronics.

According to a post by West Virginia Senator Stephen Baldwin, the metals are currently sourced from China.

“I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia. Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that we can now take the coal waste and turn it into something the world desperately needs, all while providing jobs to our hard-working people and investment to our great state.”

Gov. Jim Justice

This is the second investment announcement by the Omnis companies in West Virginia this year. In March, Gov. Justice announced that Omnis Building Technologies will build a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility in Bluefield to manufacture housing materials.

OSRT will hire 100 team members with well-paying jobs and train them to operate this technology in a safe, clean environment. OSRT has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure. The building and equipment are expected to be completed and installed by mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 16

Terry
1d ago

they will make billions...wv poor will make pennies.. then they will tear up the land and leave.. just like the owners of the abandoned mines did with there run offs toxic waste.... poison

Reply
5
Jessica Ann Cobb
1d ago

I tried to look this company up… And they have a national office in China. L December of last year there was an announcement that China’s four rare earth mining companies were merging under an unknown entity. It would not surprise me in the least that, instead of us buying China’s rare earth metals, China’s coming to mine for ours, and will sell it back to us. That seems to be how our ignorant government works these days.

Reply(1)
5
Tony Miller
2d ago

The technology for extraction was, in part, developed at the DoE research labs in Morgantown and Pittsburgh. Keep your eye on this, it's still in its infancy. This will be huge for Appalachia in time.

Reply
5
Related
The Center Square

Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV

(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Virginia hunters ready for another buck season

ELKINS, W.Va. — Hunters will be thick in the woods Monday morning for what remains the most popular hunting season of the year in West Virginia. The two week rifle season for buck deer is still the biggest draw for even the most casual of hunters. It’s estimated 250,000 to 300,000 hunters will be on the landscape for opening day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
OHIO STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Announces Rare Earth Metal Extraction Business to Invest $60M in Southern, West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia named top 10 state with friendliest neighbors

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, led by kindness.org revealed the states with the kindest neighbors in America and West Virginia is on the list! The study included asking 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors. Overall, the study revealed a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy