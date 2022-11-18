Read full article on original website
Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project on I-35 could hinder your commute this weekend. According to Laredo Police, TxDOT will be conducting a road project on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20. Crews will be working on the new direct connector from US 59 westbound to I-35 southbound.
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course. Laredo Police and the...
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
Accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway. According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed. Drivers are told to expect...
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is learning more about the medical needs of the Laredo region. Back in May, City Council selected a consulting firm to assess the needs of our medically underserved community. Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said so far, the consulting firm,...
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to two recent thefts. The Laredo Police Department posted a picture of the alleged culprit who is the subject in relation to two theft cases at the Walmart located at 5610 San Bernardo Avenue. If...
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
Rains will Develop Friday, a Wet Cold Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cold airmasses continue to move south from polar regions of North America. The cold airmasses are shallow in depth, and just above, humid gulf air is increasing in depth as it moves north. This will lead to a cold wet combination that will last through the weekend. We may begin to see some sun and mild weather in time for Thanksgiving.
Concert in the park canceled on account of rain
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
Showers Tonight, Warmer Late Week/Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rising air in response to air accelerating into strong jet stream winds to our north and east will produce taller shower producing clouds after midnight. The cool airmass over the lower Mississippi Valley will still be our main weather control through midweek. Drier air will begin to bring clearing skies on Thanksgiving, and especially Friday and the weekend. With weather coming in from more mild western locations, temperatures will warm to the upper 60′s Thanksgiving Day, a bit above during the weekend.
American Red Cross opens new branch in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo now has a new American Red Cross office to benefit the community and surrounding areas. The American Red Cross provides emergency shelter, crisis counseling and financial assistance to meet immediate needs when disaster, both large and small strikes. Their services include helping victims of disaster...
Navidadfest plans announced by City of Laredo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo announced plans this week for its annual free holiday celebration Navidadfest which will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Sames Auto Arena. The highlights of this year’s event include free ice...
Cloudy with a chance
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and gloomy in the low 50s ; due to cloudy skies our temperatures will remain in the 50s. Rain chances are possible during the day starting of with a slight chance and likely as we head into the afternoon hours into 60% expected to reach a high of 52.
Registration underway for annual Menudo Bowl
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A time-honored cooking competition is starting its registration process for people interested in throwing their ladles into the mix. Registration for the 27th annual Menudo Bowl is underway. Laredo Crime Stoppers is inviting businesses, cook-off teams, food vendors and of course empty stomachs to come out...
Laredo Police hold annual Thanksgiving luncheon
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is just a week away and while many will be celebrating the holiday with their loved ones, here in Laredo, our men and women in blue held their feast on Thursday. Over 600 people from different organizations and departments came together to celebrate an early...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to replace over 200 handguns
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of handguns are replaced at a Webb County law enforcement agency after an item was passed during commissioners court. On Monday, commissioners approved to replace over 200 Sig Sauer P3-20 9MM weapons from Webb County Sheriff’s Office. The decision came after reports of accidental...
Feds: Former BP agent was illegally hiring migrants as truck drivers
